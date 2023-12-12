How to make a Lumber Mill in LEGO Fortnite

In LEGO Fortnite, one of the key items that players will start to harvest right away is wood. Wood can be found in different varieties in each unique biome, but to get the most of this bountiful resource, players will need to build a Lumber Mill to refine it into even better parts.

The Lumber Mill is a basic refinery machine that can be built near the beginning of your adventure, after you’ve accrued enough wood and granite. It is a necessary machine to help in the creation of many different tools, weapons, pre-built homes, building pieces to bring your own vision to life, and other furniture to spice up your home.

How to build a Lumber Mill in LEGO Fortnite

To create a Lumber Mill, players must gather eight pieces of wood and 15 pieces of granite. In the beginning of the game, this shouldn’t take too long since both resources can be found easily, whether they are lying on the ground or taken by punching a few small trees down.

After building the Lumber Mill, players can now access Planks and Wooden Rods, which are both key to building walls, flooring, and weaponry. Later on in the game, this station will remain important when you run into stronger, more valuable resources, such as Flexwood and Frostpine Wood.

These wood types are used to create extremely strong tools and weapons, including the coveted Epic-tier swords, axes, and pickaxes that are needed to break down the rarest resources in the game. Overall, the Lumber Mill should get plenty of use over the course of your playthrough, and if you’ve got a full lobby, it might even be wise to build more than one mill so players aren’t forced to wait while their teammates refine their own resources.

You also don’t have to upgrade the Lumber Mill like the Crafting Bench. The mill will gain the ability to work on stronger, rare resources as your find them in the wilderness, unlike the Crafting Bench, which needs to be upgraded before players can make better tools and weapons on the station.