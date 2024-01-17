LEGO Fortnite players have already told Epic what needs to change in the next season

LEGO Fortnite has been one of the most popular modes in Fortnite during Chapter Five. After more than a month since the game mode’s release, most players have seen everything it has to offer—and identified changes that need to be made in future updates.

On Jan. 16, multiple players on Reddit made lists of features and updates they want to see in LEGO Fortnite, ranging from simple quality-of-life changes to new content. One of the biggest updates players want to see is further progression and endgame content featuring tougher enemies and bosses. LEGO Fortnite leaks already teased two new tiers of tools coming to the game which will add a new level of progression, but there’s still a risk of running out of things to do if there’s no definitive endgame.

Do you know how to drive this thing? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another way to expand LEGO Fortnite apart from new mobs would be through the building side of the game. It’s LEGO after all, and building is at the very heart of it. New structures, blueprints, and potentially an item-limit optimization to avoid seeing the “high complexity area” warning too often are all additions players agreed would be nice to see in the game.

At the same time, fans highlighted a few already existing features that are in dire need of an upgrade, including looting. Supply Drops, Llamas, and chests scattered across the world often have terrible loot inside them that isn’t worth the excitement. Especially after playing battle royale for so long, Supply Drops are always associated with something rare. In a LEGO Fortnite Supply Drop, you get five seeds and a carton of milk.

From mounts to new tool enchantments and fast travel, there are plenty of things Epic Games can do to improve the experience in LEGO Fortnite. Luckily, some of them are supposedly on the way. In December, leaks showed there were plenty of new mobs, enemies, and bosses coming our way, including content in collaboration with Ninjago alongside the Gravity Gun and a bunch of other weapons.

It’s unknown when the new content update for LEGO Fortnite will drop, but according to Epic, we should see something as soon as early this year. Epic also confirmed we’ll get highly-requested features like the steering wheel for our dynamic builds. All that’s left now is to wait.