LEGO Fortnite update plans: Everything we know about future updates and releases

Future LEGO Fortnite updates should add fresh features like new monsters, more crafting options, and some gameplay tweaks. There’s no official roadmap yet, but trusty leakers have given us a sneak peek at what’s coming up. Here’s what we can expect in the upcoming seasons.

New monsters to fight These are monsters that could come to LEGO Fortnite in the future, according to information in the game files: Bat

Black Bear

Brown Bear

Mountain Cow

Deer

Eagle

Elk

Grass Snake

Horn Beetle

Miniboss Horn Beetle

Polar Bear

Pig

Seagull

Skeleton Bear

Swooper

Skeleton Wolf

Forest Beamer

Ice Beamer

Big Foot

Rift Roller

Rift Beamer

Rift Brute

Rift Skeleton Miner

Pirate Captain

Undead Pirate Captain

Pirate Fodder

Bandit Boss

There are some interesting names in the lineup of potential new LEGO Fortnite creatures and bosses, some of which suggest even more exciting additions. For instance, variants of existing monsters prefixed with “Rift,” like Rift Brutes and Rift Rollers, hint at a possible new biome on the horizon. The pirate creatures could be part of a special pirate-themed event, too. Keep in mind, this is all speculation on my part, but the possibilities are intriguing.

Vendor NPCs LEGO Fortnite could get Raccoon, Fox, and Wolf as vendor NPCs. They would let you exchange items and materials you own with the ones they own, making it easier to get rid of the excess stacks you may have. Apparently, their offers will change every day and some vendors specialize in specific item offers. Racoon – Trades any item type, at random.

Wolf – Trades weapons.

Fox – Trades food. Quest NPCs Aside from the Battle Pass quests, LEGO Fortnite might soon introduce in-game quests offering extra rewards. These quests could be assigned by new NPC characters like Duke Morimer Toujours the Second and Margot the Witch. Details about the specific rewards and objectives of these quests are still under wraps.

Ninjago Collab The New Fortnite X Ninjago collab will have enemies/bosses in the Lego mode!



It will have General Vex, Blizzard Archers, Blizzard Sword Masters and possibly more. pic.twitter.com/PtwioQm1AW — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) December 5, 2023 Egyptian Leaker has found hints that LEGO’s Ninjago content will be added to Fortnite in the future as well, including General Vex and his Blizzard soldiers. According to this leak, such content is still coming in the first season.