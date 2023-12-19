LEGO Fortnite update plans: Everything we know about future updates and releases

Future LEGO Fortnite updates should add fresh features like new monsters, more crafting options, and some gameplay tweaks. There’s no official roadmap yet, but trusty leakers have given us a sneak peek at what’s coming up. Here’s what we can expect in the upcoming seasons.
All LEGO Fortnite leaked content
The renowned Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has unearthed a trove of LEGO Fortnite content hidden in the game files since its debut. Known for their credibility in the datamining community, iFireMonkey only shares info that’s definitely in the game files. So, the insights we’ve compiled below are very likely glimpses into what Epic Games is developing. The exact timing of these updates, however, remains a mystery.
New monsters to fight
These are monsters that could come to LEGO Fortnite in the future, according to information in the game files:
- Bat
- Black Bear
- Brown Bear
- Mountain Cow
- Deer
- Eagle
- Elk
- Grass Snake
- Horn Beetle
- Miniboss Horn Beetle
- Polar Bear
- Pig
- Seagull
- Skeleton Bear
- Swooper
- Skeleton Wolf
- Forest Beamer
- Ice Beamer
- Big Foot
- Rift Roller
- Rift Beamer
- Rift Brute
- Rift Skeleton Miner
- Pirate Captain
- Undead Pirate Captain
- Pirate Fodder
- Bandit Boss
There are some interesting names in the lineup of potential new LEGO Fortnite creatures and bosses, some of which suggest even more exciting additions. For instance, variants of existing monsters prefixed with “Rift,” like Rift Brutes and Rift Rollers, hint at a possible new biome on the horizon. The pirate creatures could be part of a special pirate-themed event, too. Keep in mind, this is all speculation on my part, but the possibilities are intriguing.
Vendor NPCs
LEGO Fortnite could get Raccoon, Fox, and Wolf as vendor NPCs. They would let you exchange items and materials you own with the ones they own, making it easier to get rid of the excess stacks you may have. Apparently, their offers will change every day and some vendors specialize in specific item offers.
- Racoon – Trades any item type, at random.
- Wolf – Trades weapons.
- Fox – Trades food.
Quest NPCs
Aside from the Battle Pass quests, LEGO Fortnite might soon introduce in-game quests offering extra rewards. These quests could be assigned by new NPC characters like Duke Morimer Toujours the Second and Margot the Witch. Details about the specific rewards and objectives of these quests are still under wraps.
Ninjago Collab
Egyptian Leaker has found hints that LEGO’s Ninjago content will be added to Fortnite in the future as well, including General Vex and his Blizzard soldiers. According to this leak, such content is still coming in the first season.
All LEGO Fortnite confirmed upcoming content
One confirmed update for LEGO Fortnite, courtesy of an accidental leak by Epic Games, is the addition of a Steering Wheel as a buildable item. This item is expected to help in maneuvering ships, cars, and other vehicles within the game. Epic inadvertently revealed the Steering Wheel in a prematurely released social media post, which they later deleted, admitting it included “things that are not yet possible.” This slip-up essentially confirms that Steering Wheels will be making their way into LEGO Fortnite soon.