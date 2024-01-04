New LEGO Fortnite leaks show off Rift tier weapons and tools among upcoming items

The new year might have only just begun, but prospective builders and explorers might have more to look forward to in the vast and open world of LEGO Fortnite.

New leaks from data miners have revealed a gamut of new items that are being tested for the game, including a whole new item tier called Rift. The recent leaks showed off a new Rift Sword, Rift Hammer, and a Rift Recurve Crossbow that will all do more damage to enemies out in the wild.

Some new weapons to handle the monsters at night? Screenshot via iFireMonkey

These Rift items are colored orange in player inventories, marking them as the first Legendary items in the game. Along with the new Rift items, there are a few new tools that are supposedly being added to LEGO Fortnite, including an Iron Axe, a Titanium Shovel, and a Titanium Pickaxe. These items also suggest that Titanium will be added as a new resource that can be harvested around the world.

It is also expected that these new items will have some of the best durability of any item in the game, which should be a good sign for those who have complained about the frequency in which tools break while out collecting resources and fighting creatures. Even still, players are adamant that there should be a repair system for items implemented soon.

Even though there isn’t a clear release date for these items, this is a great sign for LEGO Fortnite enjoyers since it’s clear that Epic Games will not be setting the title to the wayside in the new year. There is still plenty of potential for this game to maintain a loyal fan base, especially if more updates and additions are made—especially ones that have been highly requested by players since its release.

Whether it’s the limited levels for villages or the lack of a steering wheel for vehicles, there are plenty of items on the wishlist for Epic to consider. There is, however, plenty of time for the developers to grow this world into a much more fleshed-out, detailed space as the year pushes forward.