When is the next LEGO Fortnite update?

Near the end of 2023, Epic Games dropped one of the most popular modes for Fortnite and now has countless would-be builders jumping into worlds to create their next adventure. It also has a large fan base waiting patiently for the next update to hit the servers.

There are still plenty of different additions that LEGO Fortnite enjoyers are looking for, including a handful of much-anticipated items and other quality-of-life changes that could help streamline the game and make life just a bit easier as you dive into the endless open world with your friends.

Whether you’re waiting for that coveted steering wheel to create a new vehicle or praying for a new way to repair your items so you don’t need to scavenge for supplies again, here is all the information about the next upcoming LEGO Fortnite update.

LEGO Fortnite‘s next update date

The possibilities are endless. Image via Epic Games

Unlike other games with consistent update schedules, Epic does not have a set date for LEGO Fortnite’s next update. The latest updates that have hit the servers have been relatively random, with additions and changes being made at unknown intervals.

As a result, the only next step for players waiting for a new update is to keep themselves in the loop by checking on the LEGO Fortnite social media page. Epic usually drops more information around updates and patches on these pages, whenever they are coming to the live servers.

On Dec. 20, 2023, Epic said the next content updates will be taking place early this year, although it did not give any specific dates. The game started off with a bang, becoming one of the best ways to spend time with friends while expressing your creativity with your villages. There is, however, an ever-expanding wishlist that includes the aforementioned steering wheel, a possible backpack system, higher village levels, and more.