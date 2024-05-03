LEGO Fortnite: How to emote with Rebel Protocol droid C-43S or C-6JR using a dance emote

With all the Rebels settling into the LEGO Fortnite island and the Star Wars event taking place, Captain Bravara has come to the island with some of her friends, like the droids C-43S and C-6JR, who join her after upgrading her base.

Having villagers in your LEGO Fortnite village is a common sight, but with the Star Wars collaboration, they’re also intergalactic and might look different from your usual visitors. Among the new visitors are C-43S and C-6JR. But how do you find them?

Where can you find C-43S or C-6JR and use a dance emote in LEGO Fortnite?

Droid C-43S is a really good farmer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After settling the Rebel Outpost Base with Captain Bravara, clear some debris to build the Rebel farm. Once you complete that, make beds for your incoming villagers and upgrade the base using pumpkins. Both of the droids are farmers, so make some garden plots and put in some seeds to watch them grow fruits and vegetables for you.

After upgrading the base to level two, you should notice C-43S near the campfire in the center of the base, waiting for your orders to farm and providing some handy tips to survive. After you level up the base further, C-6JR also joins your village. Once they’re both working (please, don’t do it while they’re sleeping in the night; that isn’t kind), simply press the emote button and do any dance emote. This should complete your weekly challenge and give you 220 Studs to level up your LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure to unlock new builds and decor.

The weekly challenge to emote with Rebel Protocol Droid C-43S or C-6JR using a dance emote only gets registered when you do it in survival mode, not in sandbox mode. So if you’re scratching your head over the challenge not being completed, you’re probably doing it in the wrong mode.

Once you’ve completed the challenge, it’s time to build some Star Wars weapons using Durasteel in LEGO Fortnite.

