LEGO Fortnite has an infinite XP glitch in Chapter 5 but there’s a catch

LEGO Fortnite has an all-new infinite XP glitch in Chapter Five, but you’ll need to complete certain steps to climb levels.

It’s somewhat monotonous, but it’s a guaranteed way to rank up. Players must join a friend’s server and complete a challenge, according to HYPEX on YouTube yesterday. The next step requires gamers to leave the server, claim their battle pass rewards, and rejoin. Once players return, you’ll have to rinse and repeat until you’ve reached your desired level.

It’s almost too fast. Image via Epic Games

There are extra ways to increase the amount of XP gained via this LEGO Fortnite trick too. Players can stack, depending on the number completed, and once you’ve finished multiple challenges, you’ll be able to repeat the same process and gain significantly more XP. Players believe this occurs because LEGO Fortnite fails to save at the correct time, meaning if you’re looking to stack challenges, you’ll have to complete them fast.

Fortnite isn’t foreign to these types of XP glitches. Players create maps with XP hidden around the area, forcing players to explore. This usually results in players collecting hundreds of thousands of XP and leveling up dramatically in the process. This, however, would be one of the first major XP glitches found in LEGO Fortnite.

The building block and survival game hybrid was released on Dec. 7 and resulted in gamers flocking to their consoles and PCs to test it out. LEGO Fortnite saw over 6,500,000 million concurrent players logging in to explore the massive step away from the traditional battle royale formula.

With LEGO Fortnite being less than a week old, the odds are we’ll likely see more XP glitches appearing soon. Newer games tend to have bugs appear once they finally arrive on the scene, and a massive Fortnite update is no different. As for how long the glitch will be in the game, it’s dependent on when Epic wants to fix the issue. But, for now, players will have to level up as fast as possible before Epic pulls the plug.