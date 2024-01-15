LEGO Fortnite bug lets players farm plants in just seconds

LEGO Fortnite has plenty of ways to gather food but one of the most important is planting seeds and farming for items like pumpkins. Well, a new bug has made this process more efficient than ever before.

You can instantly farm planted seeds thanks to a bug impacting the soil plot build first highlighted on Reddit by a LEGO Fortnite player this week. All you need to do is plant the seeds and then strike at the planted plot with your sword. Instantly, the food plus an extra Vine will pop out, allowing you to collect and add to your inventory just seconds after planting them.

This is a much faster way to collect food than planting seeds and waiting for them to grow as you typically would, but players are convinced it will be patched out soon. It doesn’t seem like this was the intended way to farm so we’d expect it to get patched eventually, so if you want to make the most of it, now is your chance.

From our testing, it’s not just pumpkins that work. Any food that can be found in seed form is farmable via this method—all you’ll need are the seeds, a soil plot, and a sword. So basically, if you’re planning to stock up on food quickly this might be your best bet.

With a community still thriving, it’s likely we will see more weird bugs like this show up in LEGO Fortnite. While popularity has dwindled since its absolutely massive launch, there is still an active community enjoying the creative freedom of LEGO Fortnite, and with updates still coming, things aren’t going to slow down anytime soon.

If you’ve taken a break from LEGO Fortnite perhaps this new way to farm will be enough to get you back on that survival server and looking to brave the game’s challenges with some easily acquired edibles to aid your way.