How to fix sprint not working issue in LEGO Fortnite

In LEGO Fortnite, there often are long distances between points of interest. For this reason, sprinting is very helpful, and being prevented from doing that due to a pesky bug can be frustrating.

Sometimes, you won’t be able to sprint in LEGO Fortnite even though you have enough endurance. Some players will also get the notification “Unable to edit building” when trying to sprint, which prevents them from performing the action.

Reports of this bug have started to arise since the introduction of an update on Dec. 19, so you’re not alone in this. Fortunately, the issue might be able to be fixed by tweaking some settings.

Here is what you can try to fix the bug that prevents you from sprinting in LEGO Fortnite.

How to fix the sprinting bug in LEGO Fortnite

You need to be fast, sometimes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reassign your sprint key

The easiest fix method for the sprinting issue is to change or reassign the command to sprint. If you play with a mouse and keyboard, go to the Keyboard Control options, select a key for sprinting, and apply the changes.

If you’re playing on a controller, head to Controller Settings and change or re-assign the command. You shouldn’t have to restart the game to see if the bug is fixed.

Change your sprint key on Battle Royale mode

Players speculate this bug is caused by an incompatibility between settings in Fortnite‘s battle royale mode and the LEGO game. If it’s true, it means that you might be able to fix the issue by setting the same sprint key for both Battle Royale and LEGO modes in Fortnite.

Since the bug is still recent at the time of writing, you might have to wait for the developer to roll out a hotfix if you’re not succeeding in curbing the issue yourself.

You can also open a Support ticket to the developer, as it might know what troubleshooting method could work while it’s working on a definitive fix.