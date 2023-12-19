LEGO Fortnite Dec. 19 update patch notes: Stack size increase, bug fixes, and more

Although LEGO Fortnite has only been around for a few weeks, Epic Games has been quick to make changes to help add more satisfaction to its growing player base.

In the latest update on Tuesday, Dec. 19, the developers added some much-needed adjustments to how much a player could carry in the game, along with some significant bug fixes to prevent some adventurers from losing their gear while they explore out in the treacherous cave systems around the open world.

Here are all of the new changes in LEGO Fortnite‘s Dec. 19 update.

Bigger pockets

If you’ve been complaining about the lack of space in your inventory, Epic’s developers have answered some of your pleas with a big change to inventory stacking. Now, players can stack up to 50 items across resources, food, and other tools in the game. Players can also hold up to 80 arrows in a single stack, which means you won’t have to take up a ton of space to use your crossbows.

Hungry travelers need more snacks

For those who are on extended trips away from the village, Epic has made some changes to the food system so that they will reduce hunger by a larger margin than before. This should allow you to save some room in your backpack and time on your schedule since you won’t have to forage or cook more food for the journey out.

Caves eating your gear? Don’t fear

Over the last week, some players have run into an unfortunate bug where their gear would disappear after dying in a cave system, right after transitioning from the underground area to the surface. This bug should be fixed now, giving players some peace of mind as they traverse the dangerous crevasses and corners of those caves for the valuable resources and loot within.