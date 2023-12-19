LEGO Fortnite rolls out yet another huge quality-of-life improvement

LEGO Fortnite has become a smash hit, working its way up the survival multiplayer game rankings brick by brick. And with yet another major quality-of-life improvement just before the holidays, players are getting more and more reasons to stay involved.

As part of the Dec. 19 update, the developers have helped the constant battle versus inventory space, increasing the stack size of “many items” from 30 to 50. Additionally, the stack size for arrows in particular has increased even more from 30 all the way up to 80. The most recent update also made snacks fill more of the hunger bar and also addressed a number of bug fixes.

Heading toward the trees with bigger pockets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The increased stack size applies to a number of foundational and plentiful resources like Wood, Granite, Marble, Knotroot, Flexwood, Bone, and Vines. Given how common and valuable these items are, an increased stack size is a more-than-welcome change. The increased stack size does not apply to Silk, Wheat, or Copper, though.

The stack size improvement is one of several positive changes made to LEGO Fortnite in the past couple of weeks since the game mode was released. Players have also been treated to tool durability improvements, annoying critter health nerfs, and more reliable Grapplers.

The game is very much still in its early days, but it feels like a mode that is going to grow and be around for a while. At time of writing, LEGO Fortnite is the second most popular mode among concurrent players with 381,000 total playing right now, behind the foundational Battle Royale mode at 682,000 but just ahead of Zero Build at 352,000, according to the in-game playlist numbers.

Still, there are many improvements that need to be made to the game. Inventory slots still remain light, there’s no system for repairing tools after the supply chest glitch fix was removed, and there’s little in terms of village management options like renaming or moving items.