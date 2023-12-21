How to make a garden in LEGO Fortnite

Whether you wish to make your LEGO Fortnite playthrough a bit more productive or you simply want to add some farmland aesthetics to your village, creating a garden can absolutely be worthwhile.

Creating a small area to grow your own crops is great for self-sustainability, especially if your village is placed farther away from certain biomes with specialized plants that only grow in those areas. With the right tools and seeds, you can build up a thriving farm that can feed and supply you and your friends for the long nights ahead.

Making a garden in LEGO Fortnite, explained

There are a few different items and resources you’ll need to build yourself a garden in LEGO Fortnite. Some are easier to come across than others, but you will need one specific tool to kick off your dream farm. This item and resource list includes:

Any type of shovel

Seeds of any kind/of your choice

Fertilizer

Creating a Garden Plot

Cleaning up after your farm animals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players need to acquire a Shovel to dig up Soil. This is the easy part of creating a garden since you must now chase after Chickens, Cows, or Sheep to see if they drop any Fertilizer. The item will look like a small piece of excrement and is a necessary component for creating the Garden Plot.

You’ll need two Soil and one Fertilizer to create a single Garden Plot, in which you can finally start to place Seeds for growing. Seeds can be found around the world as you explore, picked up from random chests, Loot Llamas, rainbows, and even enemies.

If you aren’t willing to test your luck during your adventures, you can also acquire Seeds by building a Grain Mill, which is a station used to refine any sort of fruit or vegetable into usable Seeds. Grain Mills are built with three Shells, 20 Knotroot Rods, and 20 Granite Slabs, and are the easiest way to acquire Seeds without having to rely on RNG.

This Garden Plot can take one type of Seed, and once you’ve harvested a plant from a plot, you must replace it with a new Seed to grow over time. Although it might need a bit of patience, it is much quicker and more reliable than having to search the world for Seeds as you explore.