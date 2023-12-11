How to get a Grain Mill in LEGO Fortnite

Making a Grain Mill in LEGO Fortnite is one of the key steps in building a sustainable life for you and your gamer friends.

Once you’ve found all the ingredients and materials required, you’ll be able to continuously live off your resources and not need to go fighting every 10 minutes. This is a task worth carrying out, as you’ll be able to use a Grain Mill consistently throughout your LEGO Fortnite experience.

What are Grain Mills used for in LEGO Fortnite?

You’ll need all the resources to build it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grain Mills produce flour, wheat grain, seeds, and other foods. For LEGO Fortnite players looking to start their farm, a Grain Mill can be of assistance. As you collect seeds throughout your block-based travels, you’ll need to use them. This is where a Grain Mill comes into play. You’ll be able to make several ingredients that will help you live off the land.

Here’s what you can get from a Grain Mill in LEGO Fortnite:

Flour

Corn Kernel

Wheat Grain

Pumpkin Seed

Raspberry Seed

Slapberry Seed

Snowberry Seed

How to Craft a Grain Mill in LEGO Fortnite

You will need a Lumber Mill to be able to make a Grain Mill in LEGO Fortnite. Once you’ve crafted your Lumber Mill cut some wood into planks. You’ll then need to collect shells from Rollers. They can be found in the various caves on your map. The next step is to upgrade your Crafting Bench to Uncommon. From here, you’ll craft a Forest Axe and collect Knotroot wherever you can find it.

Using your Lumber Mill, craft some Knotroot Rods and then find marble. The next step is to build a Stone Breaker and make Granite Slabs. Once you’ve made these slabs, you’ll be able to build a Grain Mill, but first, you need the materials. To craft a Grain Mill, all you need are Knotroot Rods, Granite Slabs, and Shells. But you’ll need to get a certain amount of each, so get searching for:

20 Granite Slabs

20 Knotroot Rods

Three Shells

Once you’ve got these, you can get crafting to make a Grain Mill in LEGO Fortnite. To do this, head to your build menu and go to Stations. Find the perfect spot for your Grain Mill and place it. Once it’s down, you’ll be able to use it. Now you can live forever in the LEGO Fortnite world, thanks to the Grain Mill. No need to kill any poor crabs, leave them alone already.