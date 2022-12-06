Fortnite has a collection of weapons that require some time and patience to master. The battle royale showcases a selection of wacky weapons meant to spice up the gameplay.

The Scar is one of the best assault rifles (ARs) to have come out of the Epic Games title over the last half-decade. It’s been around since the early seasons of Fortnite and has been known to pop heads throughout its career.

Fortnite takes weapons out of the game nearly every season and understandably, fans want some of the best weapons back.

Last time around, the Scar was hidden throughout the map in various chests and boxes. Players could find it hidden in areas and scattered throughout the map. The gold version of the weapon was something to be afraid of.

Is the Scar coming back to Fortnite in Chapter Four?

Image via Epic Games

It’s coming back, but not as it was. The Scar was a fully automatic, medium-ranged AR that tore through enemies with ease, it was one of the best guns available when it first arrived, leading every player to search for it in every match.

The Scar AR will be slightly different in Chapter Four, though the mechanics of the famous Fortnite weapon remain the same.

Its icon, model, and name will be the only changes made to the weapon, meaning the destructive nature of the beast is still something to keep an eye out for in your games.

In 2022, the gun is now just called “Assault Rifle” too.

Now, let’s remember, the Scar destroyed enemies. Fortunately this season, the Epic devs decided to slow down the fire rate somewhat. This won’t ruin the weapon but will make it more balanced when compared to other weapons available. That said, prepare yourself to hide behind any close structure available when you hear its bullets; you’ll need to stay far away from the Scar unless it’s in your hands.

You’ll most likely run past it on your first sighting due to the name change, so keep an eye out for any new Fortnite assault rifle sitting pretty on the ground, or in chests.