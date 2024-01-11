Is Fortnite free on Nintendo Switch?

Fortnite is an accessible game by nature. It has modest system requirements, is available on a plethora of platforms, features cross-play, and lets countless gamers play every day free of charge. But is that also the case for the Nintendo Switch?

While Nintendo has a dear place in our hearts, the company’s monetary policies couldn’t be further from simple. So, if you’re wondering whether Fortnite is free for the Nintendo Switch, we have the answer you’re looking for.

Can you play Fortnite for free on Nintendo Switch?

Skins and cosmetics won’t be free though. Image via Epic Games

Yes, Fortnite is free on Nintendo Switch and you can play it without spending a dime after downloading it from Nintendo’s store.

Upon downloading Fortnite, you’ll have full access to the game. If you’re creating a new account, I’d recommend linking your Fortnite account to multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. Doing so will allow you to use Fortnite’s cross-platform progression features and continue leveling up your battle pass on all available platforms.

Do you need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play Fortnite on Nintendo Switch?

No, you don’t need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play Fortnite. You’ll be able to download and play the game without Nintendo’s subscription service. While the service might be a must-have to unlock other titles’ online features, that’s not the case for Fortnite.

How to download Fortnite on Nintendo Switch

To download Fortnite on Nintendo Switch, follow the steps below:

Power up your Nintendo Switch and sign into your account.

Open the Nintendo Store and click on the search bar.

Type in Fortnite and search for the game.

Choose Fortnite and select the Free Download button.

Upon pressing the download button, Fortnite will start installing, as long as you have enough space available on your Nintendo Switch. The download time will depend on your internet speed, and you can prepare yourself for the battles ahead by learning how to improve your aim in Fortnite in the meantime.