Malfuncting Mending Machines in Fortnite
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to use Patch Up service from characters or Mending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Patch yourself and get back to the fights!
Rijit Banerjee
Published: Apr 17, 2024 06:16 am

When you land at a contested point of interest in Fortnite and take heavy damage, you need health kits to sustain you. You’ll likely be looking for alternate ways to reclaim your lost health, like Mending Machines and Patch Up services.

Collecting health kits and bandages from the ground and chests is an easy way to stay healthy. Having said that, there’s no guarantee that you’ll always find ample supplies to sustain your health in the long run.

One of the weekly challenges in Fortnite Chapter five, season two asks you to get acquainted with Mending Machines and Patch Up services and use them to earn 10,000 XP. Here’s an easy guide to familiarize you with their locations and how they work.

Where are the characters who provide the Patch Up service in Fortnite?

Peely and Korra provide patch-up services in Fortnite.
Location of the Fortnite NPCs who give the Patch Up services. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are currently only two Fortnite NPCs who provide Patch Up services. The first is Peely, the famous yellow banana character who roams around south of the Restored Reels. Next up is Korra, one of the newest NPCs. She’s a Waterbending expert, and you can find her at the Water-themed Elemental Shrine far south of Grand Glacier. 

After you reach one of these NPCs, simply ask for the Patch Up service. They sell it for 100 gold and instantly replenish your lost health. 

To complete the challenge, make sure you don’t have a full health bar, because then you can’t purchase the Patch Up service. Instead, try landing at nearby points of interest, engage in a few gunfights, and don’t restore your health. After that, you can pay for a Patch Up service to complete the challenge in Fortnite.

Where are Mending Machines in Fortnite, and why don’t they work?

Mending Machines in Fortnite are malfunctioning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mending Machines in Fortnite are spread all over the map. However, they are currently malfunctioning, while most other vending machines sell weapons or ammo. 

These malfunctioning Mending Machines have 10 random items to sell. You can exchange 100 gold for a legendary weapon or something completely useless. The items are completely random, so you’re effectively gambling your gold.

They currently do not provide Patch Up services to recover your health. So, you cannot complete the Patch Up challenge using Mending Machines. 

Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more.