How to unlock two lock chests in Fortnite

Fortnite has introduced a lock of new loot mechanics in the last year, with one of those additions being the ability to find keys around the island that can be used with locked chests.

There have been a few additions and changes to these chests since they were released, but the concept largely remains the same. The weekly quests during Chapter Four, season two asks players to unlock a specific type of chest— the two lock chest.

Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find and unlock the two lock chests as part of the Syndicate quests in Fortnite.

Where to find and unlock two lock chests in Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Fortnite.gg

The locked chests, also referred to as Holo chests, are located all across the Fortnite map with many of them featuring a chest that has two locks on it. Finding these specific chests is easy—what’s more challenging is finding keys on the island.

Keys spawn randomly inside regular chests and other containers, so make sure that you’re searching everywhere you can as soon as you land. The good news is that you can find these groupings of locked chests all across the map, with an icon appearing on your screen once you get close enough with a key in your inventory.

Simply walk up to the chest and press the requested button to enter your keys. If you and an ally have one key apiece, then you can both enter them into a chest with two locks. It’s unclear at this stage if this will complete the quest.

Make sure that you’re searching all the chests and containers that you can and you shouldn’t have any problem finding keys and unlocking the two lock chests in Fortnite.