Fortnite’s island is constantly changing, introducing new mechanics and other important natural features of the map that players can use to their advantage. Sometimes, Epic Games will implement quests to show off these features, allowing players to earn experience while they further explore the island. The latest example includes the quest asking players to fly in the wind tunnels.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to travel distance in wind tunnels in Fortnite.

Where are the wind tunnels in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two?

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players will be able to find a handful of smaller wind tunnels in the winter biome of the Chapter Four, season two map, with two locations circled on the map above. You can identify these tunnels from further away by the orange and white flag shown in the second image, usually blowing in the direction of the wind tunnel. Simply run up to it and you’ll be picked up by the wind.

Since you’ll need to travel for 250 meters while you’re in the tunnel for the challenge, you may need to go through them a couple of times. Even still, this is an objective that’s easily accomplished in one match as long as you don’t have to deal with interference from enemy players. The remote locations of these wind tunnels should prevent other players from being too much of an issue, though.

These tunnels seem to be much smaller than those from the Chapter Three, season three map, which allowed players to fly around the large mountain Rave Cave.