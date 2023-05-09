How to fall 5 stories or more without taking damage in Fortnite

Fortnite has evolved a lot in recent years, becoming just as much about movement as the action-packed fighting that takes place in the battle royale. Epic Games is known for introducing weekly quests to challenge players, and this week’s challenge asks them to fall from pretty high up without taking any fall damage that’s typical to the game.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to fall five stories or more without taking any damage in Fortnite.

Where to fall 5 stories or more without taking damage in Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are plenty of locations where you can accomplish this across the map, but one location that will work for sure is the vent on top of the westernmost skyscraper in Mega City shown in the image above. Simply jump on the vent and then go over the edge of the building, landing on the street at ground level. This should be more than enough to count for the quest and you’ll get a notification as soon as your feet hit the pavement.

You can also attempt to jump from some of the higher Grind Rails to the ground. That being said, your best chance is to bounce off a vent or umbrella from high up and then let the disabled fall damage carry you to the ground. It’s a smart thing to remember since you can sometimes keep yourself from dying from a fall if you can manage to hit something bouncy on the way down.

Once you’ve completed the quest, it’s probably smart to get a gun and get out of Mega City since it will be such a hotly contested POI.