All POIs and locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3’s new map

Fortnite‘s map is constantly undergoing changes as the battle royale evolves with each new season. Now, as players eagerly await to join Chapter Three, season three, there are many questions about how the new map has changed. In a lot of ways the map will look familiar to players of last season, but with a couple of new POIs and a new biome.

According to leaks posted ahead of the game’s release out of downtime, a number of locations look to be staying the same. The recurring POIs on Fortnite Chapter Three, season three’s map include:

Tilted Towers

Logjam Lumberyard

Coney Crossroads

Rocky Reels

The Joneses

Sleepy Sound

The Daily Bugle

Chonker’s Speedway

Condo Canyon

Shifty Shafts

Synapse Station

While these locations are staying the same, there are some new additions to the map. The Loopers took over where the Imagined Order used to house its base and the Collider. Instead of the IO holding this ground, it’s been converted to a more relaxed party setting for Loopers to enjoy this summer.

What used to be Command Cavern has now been converted to Rave Cave, a concert venue where players can rock out to music with other Loopers. In the trailer, a large concert looks to be held here and this could point to a musical performance coming sometime this season.

Where the Collider was is now empty and looks to be a new hangout on Loot Lake where players can go to relax and have some fun. In today’s trailer, players can be seen riding jet skis and over top of the exposed Zero Point underwater. Reality Falls has taken over the west part of the map, adding a new biome.

The Reality Tree is a new blossoming plant just south of the new Rave Cave, and it established a variety of plant life that hasn’t been seen on the island before. The entire southwest part of the island has been covered in light blue and purple plants, seemingly creating a dense forest around the Reality Tree.

Greasy Grove appears to have been affected by the new biome, although to what extent is yet to be seen. As shown on the map, there appear to be different plants that have sprung up in its streets. Lastly, Sanctuary appears a little different as well, with the Foundation’s statue looking like it has been graffitied with different paints by the Loopers.

As Chapter Three, season three progresses, there will likely be additional changes to the map. As fans begin to vibe on the new island, they’ll likely be faced with new challenges. As shown in the cinematic trailer for this season, a new character threatens the Island and all the Loopers who call it home.