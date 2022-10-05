Holo Chests in Fortnite: How do they work and are they worth using your keys?

Epic Games released the 22.10 update in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 earlier today. With it came a couple of new weapons, including the Cobra DMR, and the Holo-Chests.

The Holo-Chests are a new kind of chest that only open with a certain key.

While those keys might be better used to open one of the several new vaults that are spread across the Season 4 island, they can also be used to open a Holo-Chest and score players some sweet loot.

Read the guide below to find out where to find Holo-Chests and if they’re actually worth your hard-earned key.

Finding Holo-Chests in Fortnite

Holo-Chests work just like any other chest found across the map in Fortnite.

They spawn randomly on the map in set chest locations, so you’ll never know exactly where one is located until you visit a certain location. Holo-Chests come in two forms, normal and Exotic. The normal Holo-Chests only require one key to open while the Exotic Holo-Chests require two keys. The loot in the chests also differs, with the Exotic variant offering higher-tier loot since players need to find an extra key to open it.

In order to find these elusive keys, players need to search all around the map. They can spawn in the match as ground loot or be found by looting regular chests.

Once players have a key or two, they can decide whether to use it on a Holo-Chest or one of the new vaults in Fortnite Season 4.

The contents of Holo-Chests

As the name would suggest, the Exotic Holo-Chests hold one of the many possible Exotic weapons that are currently in the Fortnite loot pool.

Players are guaranteed one of these Exotic weapons if they use two keys on an Exotic Holo-Chest. However, the weapon they receive is random. Luckily, players can view the contents of an Exotic Holo-Chest before using their keys on it. This way, players can see if the weapon inside is worth the use of two keys.

Usually, the only way to obtain Exotic weapons is by speaking to specific NPCs, but this gives players another option.

In regards to normal Holo-Chests, players can also view the contents of these chests before they use their one key on them. But, the loot usually won’t be as high-quality as it would be in an Exotic Holo-Chest.

While the thought of scoring an Exotic weapon or even some higher-tier loot is enticing, players should remember a vault will hold more resources and loot inside. This can range from high-rarity weapons to healing items to equipment. If you don’t have a vault near you in a match of Fortnite or the one near you has already been opened, then using a key or two on a Holo-Chest is a good bargain. But, if you have the chance to open a vault, then that will likely be the more strategic move than opening a Holo-Chest.

In the end, it’s up to players and their teammates to decide what’s better for them based on their current situation.