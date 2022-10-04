Where to find the Cobra DMR in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

The downtime in Fortnite is over and the 22.10 update is finally live for all players in Chapter Three, season four.

One of the highlights of the 22.10 update is the arrival of the Cobra DMR weapon. This is a marksman rifle that can deal some serious damage at long range but isn’t too effective at close range. Compared to its predecessor, the standard DMR, the Cobra has lower damage but a slightly higher fire rate. With the Cobra’s arrival, the standard DMR has been vaulted.

The Cobra DMR is available in a variety of rarities, including the all-special Mythic rarity, giving players multiple chances to loot it. Of course, before players go and traipse around the Chapter Three, season four map in Fortnite, they should know how to properly loot the Cobra DMR.

Finding the Cobra DMR in Fortnite

As Epic Games lays out in its newest blog post for the 22.10 update in Fortnite, the Cobra DMR can be found in a number of ways. The most common way is through ground loot and standard chests. As with any other weapon in Fortnite, the more common rarities will be easier to find than the higher-tier rarities. The Cobra comes in every rarity from Common to Mythic (six rarities).

In addition to the standard methods of looting, the Cobra DMR can be found via fishing, eliminating Loot Sharks, and through acquiring Reality Sapling Fruit. Players will likely be able to find a Cobra DMR easier through ground loot or chests, but the additional methods to loot it does give players options if their loot luck isn’t high in a specific match.

When players do find a Cobra DMR, they’ll be able to deal a minimum of 36 damage (Common rarity) and a maximum of 46 damage (Mythic rarity) if they hit an enemy’s body. But players can deal nearly 70 damage if they land a headshot with the Legendary or Mythic version of the Cobra DMR.

In addition to its damage numbers, the Cobra has a magazine size of 20 and a fire rate speed of four. This is slightly higher than the now-vaulted DMR, giving players a better chance at eliminating enemies quicker if they can hit their shots. They also won’t have to reload as often with the increased magazine size.

It remains to be seen just how effective the Cobra DMR will be in Fortnite, but at the very least, it gives players another long-range option in Chapter Three, season four.