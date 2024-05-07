The Aspects of the Gods are a crucial feature in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, but you might be unaware of how to get them. You need to obtain these items since traveling distance while holding Aspect of Siphon or Aspect of Agility is one of the week nine quests.

Recommended Videos

Once you know what these items are and how they work, you not only gain access to some very useful tools but also the means to complete some important tasks for a massive amount of XP. Here’s how to travel distance while holding Aspect of Siphon or Aspect of Agility in Fortnite.

Travel distance while holding Aspect of Siphon or Aspect of Agility in Fortnite, explained

Both items can be found near the west edge of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to travel a total of 250 distance with either an Aspect of Siphon or an Aspect of Agility in your inventory to complete this quest. To do so, you can either visit The Underworld or Grim Gate to earn one of these two powerful Aspects of the Gods by defeating one of the two Olympian Bosses present at these locations.

Although you can use either item for this quest, I recommend using the Aspect of Agility. This item actually helps you travel around faster, which makes traversing the 250 distance you need to finish this quest a lot easier, while the other Aspect provides no travel-related boosts.

How to get the Aspect of Siphon in Fortnite

You can obtain the Aspect of Siphon by defeating Hades at The Underworld. This Aspect of the Gods gives you 50 shield and 50 health every time you eliminate another player.

How to get the Aspect of Agility in Fortnite

The Aspect of Agility can be earned by vanquishing Cerberus at Grim Gate. This item grants you the Underworld dash ability, which continuously applies the River Styx effect to you so you can travel around the map more quickly.

Regardless of which Aspect you choose, start traveling around as much and as quickly as possible as soon as you get it in your inventory. Carrying an Aspect of the Gods puts a target on your back since your location is marked with a golden circle on the map, so you want to get this quest done swiftly in case other players try to hunt you down and steal it from you.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more