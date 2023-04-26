How to put up different Wanted Posters in Fortnite

Fortnite just dropped its week seven updates for Chapter Four, season two, bringing new challenges and further opportunities to earn plenty of XP to level up your battle pass. The most notable addition in this recent update are the Wanted Posters now available across Fortnite.

In one of Fortnite’s latest challenges, players are required to post Wanted Posters in three different locations around the map. While putting up these posters are fairly easy, players may be confused if you don’t know where to find any of these locations.

If you’re one of the many Fortnite players trying to complete the Wanted Posters missions, this is what you need to do.

‘Put Up Different Wanted Posters’ Fortnite Guide

To complete this Fortnite week seven challenge, players will need to find three different Wanted Poster locations. There are only three areas on the entire map which have Wanted Poster spots, and these locations are spread out across the three corners of the map. Players can find these posters at Brutal Bastion, Shattered Slabs, and Mega City.

After you enter one of these three cities, players should notice a poster-shaped indicator appear on your mini-map. We used this icon to track down the exact location and eventually ran in to a blank poster located on a nearby wall.

Once you find the blank poster, simply walk up to the empty Wanted Poster and hold down the corresponding button for the required length of time. After you finish, the Wanted Poster should be filled with an image. The filled image will not be of your character, but instead a cyber-punk Fortnite avatar with a pink outline.

All you need to do is complete this action two more times and your mission will be completed. Be sure to watch out for the Storm and other players while you are on your quest.