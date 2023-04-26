How to complete the Postcard Tour Trials quests in Fortnite

Fortnite is constantly introducing new challenges to help you earn experience for the battle pass while also making sure you see all the sights. As part of this season’s Trial quests, you’ll be sent on a Postcard Tour across the island as you take in some of the hard work Epic’s developers put in. It doesn’t tell you exactly where to go, so there has been some confusion.

Fortunately, here’s all the information you need to know about how to complete the Postcard Tour in the Trials section quest of Fortnite.

Where to find the Postcard Tour Trials locations in Fortnite

There are a total of five different stages, as with the other Trials in Chapter Four, season two, which will provide you with 25,000 battle pass experiences after completing each challenge. You’ll need to complete all of the Trials before the Postcard Tour to unlock this one, which includes Treasure Hunting, Process of Elimination, Trigger Happy, and Bucket List.

Below are each of the locations you’ll need to go to in order. If you’re fast, you should only have to play two or three matches to get all of these objectives.

In the city, there is a masked warrior made of lights

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one requires you to fly to Mega City, where there are a variety of neon lights and projections. Emote at the base of the hologram of the Samurai that is moving up and down, near the eastern side of the map. It’s a very large hologram, so it should be hard to miss as long as you’re keeping an eye out when you’re landing on the island.

These boats bring cargo

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This location isn’t far from Mega City at all and can be found in the middle of the lake that’s next to the port. Go to the boat mentioned in the description and emote on its deck, which will give you credit for completing the quest.

Swim where the water heals

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Anyone who has been keeping up with the weekly Syndicate quests will recognize this hint as pointing to the healing waters of Steamy Springs. You won’t need to emote at this location, just hop into one of the springs and you’ll complete this stage of the quest.

There’s a tree where the threat seasons collide

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Fortnite.gg

This is a reference to Fortnite Chapter Three, which saw The Herald being shown with her eyes on the island in Seasons Two, Three, and Four. There is currently a hardened tree in the shape of her iconic character that she seems to have escaped from where the three biomes connect in the exact middle of the map. Emote at the location to get credit.

In the ice cave, look for the tower

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Fortnite.gg

There is an ice cave that can be found slightly to the west of the large fortification, and inside of it there is a large clock tower that seems out of place. Simply stand near or on top of it and emote to finish the last section of the quest. This will give you the last battle pass experience.

