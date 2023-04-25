Where to light campfires in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

There are multiple campfires available for you, but some locations are better than others.

There are plenty of campfires spread across Fortnite where players can get some healing for themselves and nearby vehicles. Besides that, there’s an easy quest in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two that requires you to light three campfires in exchange for 12,000 XP.

Upon completing this quest in Fortnite, I was wondering how could I light the three campfires as fast as possible without moving around too much. Luckily, thanks to Fortnite‘s interactive map on Fortnite.gg, I found the answer and can show you the best spot to find campfires next to one another so you can complete this quest and carry on.

Here is where you can find campfires in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.

Where to light campfires in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two

As I said, there are multiple campfires located in Fortnite. If you, however, are looking to complete the “Light campfires” quest in Chapter Four, season two, the best spot to head to is arguably Brutal Bastion in the northeast part of the island. This specific location has five campfires close to one another, which is extremely helpful and time-saving.

Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via Fortnite.gg

While the campfires located in Brustal Bastion are an excellent option to complete the “Light campfires” quest in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two, you might be looking for more spots to know where can you head to if you need to heal.

If you’re in the southwest and south part of the island near Frenzy Fields, Steamy Springs, and Kenjutsu Crossing, there are at least 10 campfires located more or less close to one another that you might want to check out.

Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via Fortnite.gg

All campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two

In case you want to know where all the campfires in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two are located, you can check out the entire map below. The number over the campfire icon—like two, three, or five— indicates how many campfires are next to one another in that region.

Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via Fortnite.gg

Fortnite Chapter Four, season two is set to end on June 2, 2023, which means you have until then to complete the battle pass and grab its skins and cosmetics.