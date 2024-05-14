How to purchase services from characters in Fortnite

Fortnite has amassed quite a lot of characters over the years, from the beloved Peely to the iconic Jonesy. The best part, though, is they’re not just for show as you can actually purchase their services in Chapter Five, season two.

Or at least, that’s what the Fortnite Dummy Joyride questline suggests. That said, if you’re here, I’m sure you’ve never seen the option to purchase any services from any NPC in the game. Chances are you’ve faced off against a relentless Poseidon, hurling sticky bombs like his life depends on it. Or maybe you snagged a gold Drumgun during Midas‘ fleeting island visit.

Despite Fortnite‘s confusing talk, buying services is pretty easy. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete the purchase services from characters quest in Fortnite.

How can I purchase services from characters in Fortnite?

Where to purchase services. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To purchase services from characters in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, just buy weapons or healing items from them, or hire them to help you in the arena.

The term “purchase services” can be pretty confusing, but you’re probably already used to approaching NPCs to purchase an Epic gun or hire them to help you deal damage or heal your teammates in Zero Build or Battle Royale. If you haven’t, here’s how to do it:

Approach an NPC and press the Interact button. Select an option from the interaction wheel. If you’re trying to complete this quest, purchase first and hire last. Hiring closes the interaction wheel, while purchasing is available until stock is depleted.

This quest from Dummy’s Joyride is asking you to do just that three times. In fact, you could purchase the same service from the same NPC three times, as long as you’re not hiring them, just to knock the quest out quickly and get 10,000 EXP as a reward.

Every character you can purchase services from in Fortnite

Laguna’s the best NPC for hire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a total of 23 characters you can purchase services from in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. I strongly suggest you go for Dummy in Piney Pumps since you’ll have to complete other quests near him.

Regardless of who you pick, here’s a complete list of every character you can purchase services from:

Artemis in Lavish Lair: Up for hire as a Scout Specialist and sells the Huntress DMR.

Up for hire as a Scout Specialist and sells the Huntress DMR. Meowscles east of Fencing Fields: Up for hire as a Heavy Specialist and sells the Gatekeeper Shotgun.

Up for hire as a Heavy Specialist and sells the Gatekeeper Shotgun. Myna southeast of Rebel’s Roost: Up for hire as a Scout Specialist and sells the Reaper Sniper Rifle.

Up for hire as a Scout Specialist and sells the Reaper Sniper Rifle. Laguna north of Classy Courts: Up for hire and a Medic Specialist and sells the Thunder Burst SMG.

Up for hire and a Medic Specialist and sells the Thunder Burst SMG. Bravo Leader west of Snooty Steppes : Up for hire as a Supply Specialist and sells the Warforged Assault Rifle.

: Up for hire as a Supply Specialist and sells the Warforged Assault Rifle. Poseidon in Reckless Railways: Up for hire as a Heavy Specialist and sells the Warforged Assault Rifle and Chug Splash.

Up for hire as a Heavy Specialist and sells the Warforged Assault Rifle and Chug Splash. Aphrodite east of Snooty Steppes: Up for hire as a Medic Specialist and sells the Huntress DMR.

Up for hire as a Medic Specialist and sells the Huntress DMR. Spartan Assassin east of Classy Courts: Up for hire as a Supply Specialist and sells the Huntress DMR.

Up for hire as a Supply Specialist and sells the Huntress DMR. Medusa in Fencing Fields: Sells the Thunder Burst SMG and a Shockwave Grenade.

Sells the Thunder Burst SMG and a Shockwave Grenade. Hope in Grand Glacier: Sells a Rift to Go and a Reaper Sniper Rifle.

Sells a Rift to Go and a Reaper Sniper Rifle. Khari west of Mount Olympus : Sells a Warforged Assault Rifle and Chug Splash.

: Sells a Warforged Assault Rifle and Chug Splash. Clara south of Classy Courts: Sells a Harbinger SMG and a Shockwave Grenade.

Sells a Harbinger SMG and a Shockwave Grenade. Jittershock northwest of Snooty Steppes: Sells a Rift to Go and a Gatekeeper Shotgun.

Sells a Rift to Go and a Gatekeeper Shotgun. Etheria north of Restored Reels : Sells a Huntress DMR and a Shield Bubble Jr.

: Sells a Huntress DMR and a Shield Bubble Jr. Charon northeast of Lavish Lair : Sells a Rift to Go, a Harbinger SMG, and a Pro Fishing Rod.

: Sells a Rift to Go, a Harbinger SMG, and a Pro Fishing Rod. Noorah northeast of Fencing Fields : Sells a Reaper Sniper Rifle and a Shield Bubble Jr.

: Sells a Reaper Sniper Rifle and a Shield Bubble Jr. Peely south of Restored Reels: Sells a Patch Up, Prop Disguise, and FlowBerry.

Sells a Patch Up, Prop Disguise, and FlowBerry. Apollo north of Mount Olympus : Sells a Rift to Go and a Tactical Assault Rifle.

: Sells a Rift to Go and a Tactical Assault Rifle. Graveheart southwest of Classy Courts : Sells a Patch up and a Huntress DMR

: Sells a Patch up and a Huntress DMR Anwar south of Reckless Railways: Sells a Tactical Assault Rifle and a Chug Splash

Sells a Tactical Assault Rifle and a Chug Splash Lavendra in Classy Courts: Sells a Reaper Sniper Rifle and a Shield Bubble Jr.

Sells a Reaper Sniper Rifle and a Shield Bubble Jr. Spirit Hunter Saeko in Rebel’s Roost : Sells a Gatekeeper Shotgun and a Hand Cannon

: Sells a Gatekeeper Shotgun and a Hand Cannon Dummy east of the Underworld: Sells Prop Disguise, Thunder Burst SMG, and a Shockwave Grenade.

