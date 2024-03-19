How to play Midas Presents: Floor is Lava in Fortnite

Midas’ thirst for revenge has him spilling gold, or molten lava, all over this new Fortnite limited-time game.

The Floor is Lava is a highly anticipated returning game mode that Epic Games teased on X before its release, along with the arrival of a new Midas skin to Fortnite. The trailer makes the game look like a fun time, but Fortnite’s clunky UI and player’s custom-generated maps under the same name make it hard to find the real Midas Presents: Floor is Lava. Here’s a tip to help you find this game mode in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Where is the Floor is Lava game mode in Fortnite?

Thanks for nothing, Epic Games’ UI. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play the Floor is Lava LTM, head to the Fortnite lobby and scroll down the many custom-made maps until you find a heading By Epic. Under this heading, you can find every game mode officially released by Epic Games, which includes Midas Presents: The Floor is Lava.

Select this game mode and signal you’re ready for matchmaking to begin. Keep in mind that Midas Presents: Floor is Lava is a squad mode you can only play in a team of four people. If you don’t have three more players with you, just enable team fill for random players across the globe to join you.

Fortnite Floor is Lava: How to play and tips and tricks

It burns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Floor is Lava, much like in regular Battle Royale and Zero Build, your objective is simple: outlast your opponents. However, amid the typical challenges of dodging the storm and evading foes’ gunfire among 96 competitors, you’ll also contend with a relentless, fiery deluge of molten gold sweeping across the island. Here are a few tips and tricks to survive in Fortnite‘s Floor is Lava game mode:

Find high-altitude landing spots , like Grand Glacier’s mountains. When the lava starts rising, it’ll take longer to close in on your location.

, like Grand Glacier’s mountains. When the lava starts rising, it’ll take longer to close in on your location. Get comfortable with building . As a Zero Build player, I’m finding this game mode challenging simply because I can’t quickly build over lava.

. As a Zero Build player, I’m finding this game mode challenging simply because I can’t quickly build over lava. Look for balloons. While legendary items are abundant, the true gems are the balloons. They can be a lifesaver in dire situations, helping you escape sticky, burning predicaments.

When does the Floor is Lava leave Fortnite?

You can play the Floor is Lava until the Rise of Midas ends on April 2 at 8am CT. Here’s every quest you can complete for extra XP and rewards:

Build 25 structures directly over lava.

Use a Harpoon Gun to pull a player into lava.

Eliminate 10 players before touching lava.

Use 10 Crash Pad Jrs. or Balloons.

Survive 10 Storm Circles.

If you complete all the quests related to this game mode, you can earn Lightning King and Zeus Medallion sprays and The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe. If you’re curious about Midas’ return, we’ve got the full patch notes for the V29.01 update.

