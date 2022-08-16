How to Open Capsule Corp capsules in Fortnite

With the new Dragon Ball x Fortnite event, Epic Games has added a bunch of items, cosmetics, and weapons from the Dragon Ball universe

As well as Kamehameha’s and Nimbus Clouds, Epic Games has also added the iconic Capsule Corp capsules which unlock various amounts of goodies when found and burst on the map. They are quite rare spawns, only available through specific methods.

Where to find Capsule Corp capsules

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Capsules themselves aren’t hard to find and will randomly appear on the map from the get-go. When you load into a game before doing anything else, open up your map and eventually Capsule Corp capsules will begin to appear as orange markers.

It’s then a race against time to actually find one of these, as other players will be gunning to get them as well. They can spawn anywhere, so it’s best to hover around the middle of the map and wait for the first circle to appear, which will then spawn the capsules shortly afterward.

So long as you get to the items first and use them, you will slowly begin to unlock the challenge.