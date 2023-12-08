How to make clothes in LEGO Fortnite

Since LEGO Fortnite is all about building and crafting, it would be nice to be able to craft your own clothes and add to the “build everything” aspect of the game. But would clothes be a practical option to craft in the LEGO style?

The LEGO pieces would be hard to create without it looking like you were creating a body piece, like whole legs or an entire torso, and you can’t add a clothing LEGO piece over a body LEGO piece. One alternative might be creating clothing stickers, but it wouldn’t fit well with the game’s aesthetics. Thinking about how the clothes mechanic would work raises a lot of questions and problems for the devs.

Can you make clothes in LEGO Fortnite?

Imagine a sewing machine, but LEGO. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, you can’t make clothes in LEGO Fortnite, unfortunately. You won’t find any clothes slots in your game or any character menu that allows you to add armor pieces. All the character options are available before you join any world and still, you can only edit your character’s appearance.

If you wondered if there were clothes because of a possible game mechanic like staying warm or avoiding the heat, the game provides other methods that don’t involve clothes. Weather can deal damage to you and make traversing through the different biomes a complicated task, but clothes are not an option to deal with the weather.

If you wanted clothes to contribute to your character’s personal style, there are skins for that. That is the only thing you can currently edit in your character in LEGO Fortnite. There are several LEGO skins available that correspond to their Fortnite version, except for the collaboration skins from TV shows, movies, anime shows, and celebrities.