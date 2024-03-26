Category:
Fortnite

How to get Snow in LEGO Fortnite

Let it snow!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 10:00 am
Fortnite LEGO character standing in the snow biome
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The latest LEGO Fortnite update, Mechanical Mayhem, added a ton of new recipes and materials, including Snow.

Snow is now available for the first time in LEGO Fortnite and is used to make Ice Cream, but finding Snow is quite confusing. My first instinct was, of course, to visit snow biome. But if you go there and fly around the icy peaks, you still won’t see Snow. So, here’s how to get Snow in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get Snow in LEGO Fortnite – Answered

You can get Snow in LEGO Fortnite by traveling to the snow biome and digging it out using a Shovel. It doesn’t matter where you dig. As long as you are in the snow area, you will get Snow. While digging out Snow, you might also get Snow Berries, which come in handy because you need them to make Snow Berry Ice Cream.

LEGO Fortnite character digging snow
Grab a shovel and start digging! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I tried digging for Snow in rocky and icy areas, and got it. I also tried digging it out with different types of shovel, and it works. You don’t need a fancy Epic-quality shovel for this—any wooden one works.

Remember, when you’re getting Snow, you’re entering the cold biome and have to keep yourself warm. So, grab Cold Resistance food like Spicy Peppers and Burgers or get Charms. 

What can you make with Snow in LEGO Fortnite?

Currently, the only known recipe using Snow in LEGO Fortnite is Ice Cream. If we discover any new recipes that use Snow, we’ll update this article.

There’s a chance Epic Games might add more recipes that include Snow in future patches, but that’s just a guess. Until then, grab Snow Berries, Milk, and Snow, and make your Ice Cream. It’s not only one of the sweetest foods you can make in LEGO Fortnite, but also one of the strongest, since it can give you cold and warm resistances.

Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.