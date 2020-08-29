How to get silver gold and foil skins in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 | Dot Esports

Fortnite Chapter two, season four went live earlier this week and introduced many changes to spice up the popular battle royale. Gun changes aren’t the only thing that hit the live servers, however, and a squad filled with Marvel characters were teleported to the Fortnite world to fight against Galactus.

The squad consisting of Thor, Groot, Wolverine, Storm, She-Hulk, Doctor Doom, Mystique, and Iron Man are all available as skins from day one, and players can unlock them via this season’s battle pass. Each character is locked behind its respective battle pass token, but players will also need to unlock further milestones to unlock their favorite heroes’ powers.

Reputable dataminer iFireMonkey recently found out that there were even more cosmetics to be unlocked by leveling up Chapter two, season four’s battle pass above 100. These skins include silver, gold, and holo versions of the Marvel characters available in the battle pass.

How to unlock Silver, Gold, and Holo Foil skin variants in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4?

Unlike awakening quests, the three other variants of the superhero skins don’t require players to complete specific challenges.

You’ll unlock all of them once you achieve battle pass level 220. The punch cards of the season and the weekly challenges will be your best bet to complete the colorful collection heroes before the season ends on Nov. 30. Players with limited time can also purchase battle pass levels to speed up the process to unlock the alternate colors for their favorite Marvel characters. Here are all the styles you can unlock.

Silver

Silver Thor – Screengrab via Epic Games Silver Groot – Screengrab via Epic Games Silver Storm – Screengrab via Epic Games Silver Doctor Doom – Screengrab via Epic Games Silver Jennifer Walters – Screengrab via Epic Games Silver Mystique – Screengrab via Epic Games Silver Iron Man – Screengrab via Epic Games Silver Wolverine – Screengrab via Epic Games

Thor – Level 105

Jennifer Walters – Level 110

Groot – Level 115

Storm – Level 120

Doom – Level 125

Mystique – Level 130

Tony Stark – Level 135

Wolverine – Level 140

Gold

Gold Wolverine – Screengrab via Epic Games Gold Iron Man – Screengrab via Epic Games Gold Tony Stark – Screengrab via Epic Games Gold Mystique – Screengrab via Epic Games Gold Doctor Doom – Screengrab via Epic Games Gold Storm – Screengrab via Epic Games Gold Groot – Screengrab via Epic Games Gold Jennifer Walters – Screengrab via Epic Games Gold She-Hulk – Screengrab via Epic Games Gold Thor – Screengrab via Epic Games

Thor – Level 145

Jennifer Walters – Level 150

Groot – Level 155

Storm – Level 160

Doom – Level 165

Mystique – Level 170

Tony Stark – Level 175

Wolverine – Level 180

Holo

Holo Wolverine – Screengrab via Epic Games Holo Tony Stark – Screengrab via Epic Games Holo Mystique – Screengrab via Epic Games Holo Doctor Doom – Screengrab via Epic Games Holo Storm – Screengrab via Epic Games Holo Groot – Screengrab via Epic Games Holo Jennifer Walters – Screengrab via Epic Games Holo Thor – Screengrab via Epic Games