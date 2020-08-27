All vaulted and unvaulted weapons and items in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 | Dot Esports

The new Fortnite season is all about heroes and villains. Marvel’s Iron Man, Thor, Wolverine, Storm, Mystique, She-Hulk, Groot, and Doctor Doom are joining forces to save the battle royale island from the mighty Galactus.

Chapter 2, season 4, also known as the Nexus War, is bringing a slew of changes to the game. Last time around, a massive storm flooded the island, turning it into a watery grave. This time, water is the least of players’ problems.

With the threat of a god-like cosmic entity looming on the horizon, a few of Fortnite’s most iconic weapons and items have been banished to the vault, while others have taken out.

Here’s the full list.

Vaulted weapons and items

Tactical Shotgun (all rarities)

Pistol (Epic/Legendary)

Rapid Fire SMG (Rare/Epic/Legendary)

Submachine Gun (all rarities)

Hunting Rifle (Epic/Legendary)

Flare Gun (Rare)

Launch Pad (Epic)

Stink Bomb (Rare)

Decoy (Rare/Epic)

Unvaulted weapons and items

Pump Shtogun (all rarities)

Revolver (Epic/Legendary)

Scoped Assault Rifle (Uncommon/Rare)

Tactical Submachine Gun (Uncommon/Rare/Epic)

Shockwave Grenade (Epic)

Boogie Bomb (Rare)

Bounce Pad (Rare)

Port-a-Fort (Rare)

Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 is now live.