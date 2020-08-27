 All vaulted and unvaulted weapons and items in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 | Dot Esports

All vaulted and unvaulted weapons and items in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4

Say goodbye to the Tactical Shotgun.

Image via Epic Games

The new Fortnite season is all about heroes and villains. Marvel’s Iron Man, Thor, Wolverine, Storm, Mystique, She-Hulk, Groot, and Doctor Doom are joining forces to save the battle royale island from the mighty Galactus.

Chapter 2, season 4, also known as the Nexus War, is bringing a slew of changes to the game. Last time around, a massive storm flooded the island, turning it into a watery grave. This time, water is the least of players’ problems. 

With the threat of a god-like cosmic entity looming on the horizon, a few of Fortnite’s most iconic weapons and items have been banished to the vault, while others have taken out.

Here’s the full list.

Vaulted weapons and items

  • Tactical Shotgun (all rarities)
  • Pistol (Epic/Legendary)
  • Rapid Fire SMG (Rare/Epic/Legendary)
  • Submachine Gun (all rarities)
  • Hunting Rifle (Epic/Legendary)
  • Flare Gun (Rare)
  • Launch Pad (Epic)
  • Stink Bomb (Rare)
  • Decoy (Rare/Epic)

Unvaulted weapons and items

  • Pump Shtogun (all rarities)
  • Revolver (Epic/Legendary)
  • Scoped Assault Rifle (Uncommon/Rare)
  • Tactical Submachine Gun (Uncommon/Rare/Epic)
  • Shockwave Grenade (Epic)
  • Boogie Bomb (Rare)
  • Bounce Pad (Rare)
  • Port-a-Fort (Rare)

Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 is now live.