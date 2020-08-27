All vaulted and unvaulted weapons and items in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 | Dot Esports

The new Fortnite season is all about heroes and villains. Marvel’s Iron Man, Thor, Wolverine, Storm, Mystique, She-Hulk, Groot, and Doctor Doom are joining forces to save the battle royale island from the mighty Galactus.
Chapter 2, season 4, also known as the Nexus War, is bringing a slew of changes to the game. Last time around, a massive storm flooded the island, turning it into a watery grave. This time, water is the least of players’ problems.
With the threat of a god-like cosmic entity looming on the horizon, a few of Fortnite’s most iconic weapons and items have been banished to the vault, while others have taken out.
Here’s the full list.
Vaulted weapons and items
- Tactical Shotgun (all rarities)
- Pistol (Epic/Legendary)
- Rapid Fire SMG (Rare/Epic/Legendary)
- Submachine Gun (all rarities)
- Hunting Rifle (Epic/Legendary)
- Flare Gun (Rare)
- Launch Pad (Epic)
- Stink Bomb (Rare)
- Decoy (Rare/Epic)
Unvaulted weapons and items
- Pump Shtogun (all rarities)
- Revolver (Epic/Legendary)
- Scoped Assault Rifle (Uncommon/Rare)
- Tactical Submachine Gun (Uncommon/Rare/Epic)
- Shockwave Grenade (Epic)
- Boogie Bomb (Rare)
- Bounce Pad (Rare)
- Port-a-Fort (Rare)
Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 is now live.