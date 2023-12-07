As you go out and about exploring and building in LEGO Fortnite, your inventory will quickly fill up with all sorts of items. This is where inventory management and storage come into play.

You can always throw away unnecessary stuff, but why do that when you can craft storage chests? Here’s how to get and use storage chests in LEGO Fortnite.

How to unlock and make storage chests in LEGO Fortnite

The first chest you will unlock is the Small Chest which will become available during the tutorial after you build your first shelter. It’s the most basic storage unit in LEGO Fortnite and it can hold up to 10 stacks of items. You’ll unlock better options as you get further into the game, but for now, this chest will have to do.

Truly a starter shack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make the Small Chest you need six Planks. And if you don’t have Planks yet, you’ll need a Lumber Mill to craft them. At a Lumber Mill, you can convert Wood to Planks (in a one-to-one ratio) almost instantly. You can also always send a villager to do the job for you, although it’ll take significantly longer.

When you have all the Planks collected together, open up your Build menu, then head to the Furniture tab, and then to the Storage tab. There you’ll find the Small Chest and any other storage items you have unlocked. Select it and place it whenever you want. Be careful when choosing a place because you can’t move objects once they are placed in LEGO Fortnite, and if your chest is full it can be an issue much like in Minecraft.

How to use storage chests in LEGO Fortnite

Using storage in LEGO Fortnite is very simple. Get up close to the chest and press the interact button (E on PC by default). Then throw all you need to get rid of into the chest by dragging and dropping the items or using the Deposit Stack button (E key on PC by default). If you want to split the stack of items, click on the stack and select “Split,” then choose the stack size and confirm the action.

Sometimes you have to keep a little extra in your pockets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An important note when using chests and storage in LEGO Fortnite: When you use the Deposit Stack button to store items, they don’t stack with other items. Let’s say you have two stacks of 15 vines. If you throw them into the chest using Deposit Stack, there will still be two stacks of 15 and not one stack of 30. It’s a small thing but can potentially waste your space which can be crucial in the early game. I recommend using a handy Merge button (M key on PC by default) before storing stuff in the chest. I said “before” because unfortunately, Merge doesn’t affect items already in the chest, only in your inventory.

All chests and storage in LEGO Fortnite

Too many chests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you play you’ll unlock more options, including chests, closets, and drawers. You can also find some of the chests out in the wild and break them if you have the right pickaxe. Here are all the chests in LEGO Fortnite, how much they store, and the materials needed to craft them:

Simple Chest (six slots): five Planks

Simple Trunk (six slots): five Planks

Ancient Chest (six slots): five Obsidian Slabs, two Copper Bars

Palatial Chest (six slots): three Obsidian Slabs, two Copper Bars

Grand Chest (24 slots): eight Frostpines, four Iron Bars

Large Chest (20 slots): six Obsidian Slabs, four Copper Bars

Medium Chest (16 slots): eight Knotroots, six Marble Slabs

Small Chest (10 slots): six Planks

Here’s all the other storage furniture in LEGO Fortnite, how much they store, and the materials needed to craft them: