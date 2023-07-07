Flipping a car in Fortnite might sound easy, but it can be a fiddly obstacle to overcome. Usually, I do this accidentally, and frequently, but it’s not often I do it intentionally.

Fear not, I’ve been in the Fortnite lab. There’s a specific technique that can be used to flip a car, and it’s a tried-and-tested method that’ll help you complete missions in no time.

Flipping a car is a part of the Fortnite Purradise Meowscles quests. This can be done swiftly and easily if you follow the steps provided below. The Epic Games overlords graciously provide fans with tons of different events and bundles to look forward to, and there are several cosmetics to earn in the Purradise Meowscle quests.

How to flip a car in Fortnite

All the rewards for your troubles in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Firstly, you’ll have to find a car that has fuel in it and hasn’t exploded. Preferably one that hasn’t been battle-scarred by opponents racing around. Once you’ve located one of the various cars scattered around the map, you’ll have to acquire some resources. Make sure you get steel building materials as wood won’t cut it in this quest. The next step is to build a ramp. You’ll have to go two or three ramps high and drive your car to the very top.

The next step is to slowly drive your car off the edge of the ramp. The key thing to do is to make sure your front wheels drop, leaving your back wheels catching the ramp. Thus making your car flip. If it doesn’t work the first time, go another level higher and try again.

To flip it on four wheels for another joyride, click F to flip it back over. Then the Purradise Pattern wrap is yours for the taking.

There are several missions to complete in this quest bundle. You’ll easily bolster your cosmetic collection once you’re through with all of them.

