Fortnite fans point out everything wrong with Summer Escape event

Summer Escape, one of Fortnite‘s most prominent events, kicked off on July 4, but it didn’t meet the community’s expectations.

Players were expecting an immersive experience like the event Epic Games offered last year, but all that they got were a handful of quests to complete and gain XP until the event ends on July 18.

“I miss when summer events had stuff outside of challenges,” one Fortnite player wrote on Reddit. In the opinion of Hypernova-enjoyer, this edition of Summer Escape only has some umbrellas and a small dedicated area to summertime, while Epic put much more effort into previous editions by adding new Limited Time Modes (LTMs), daily unvaults, and significantly modifying the map for the event.

Several other players agreed with Hypernova-enjoyer sentiments and talked about how they miss quality LTMs. “There’s no LTMs anymore and it’s made the game extremely boring playing the same exact thing over and over,” Ry_verrt wrote.

One of the features players seem to miss the most is the Storm Chasers: Surfin’ LTM, which was part of the 2019 Summer Escape Event and allowed players to form duos and use surfboards in a unique type of race.

While most players seemingly want Epic to take a U-turn and go back to developing fun LTMs for special Fortnite events like Summer Escape instead of overly focusing on the creative mode, one player said the reason why the 2023 Summer Escape is so underwhelming might be related to Epic working on the Chapter seven map and its two seasons.

For now, all that us Fortnite players can do is hope Epic listen to the community feedback and improve the special events scheduled for the rest of 2023.

