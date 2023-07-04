It’s summertime, and in Fortnite, that can only mean one thing: it’s event time. This year, Fortnite is hosting a Summer Escape, a two-week-long event filled with quests, rewards, and all the beach vibes you can handle.

Whether it’s Christmas, Halloween, spring, or summer, you can always bank on Epic Games celebrating with a major in-game event. Summer 2023 is no different, with the developers following up the Spring Breakout with the Summer Escape event.

Running for two weeks from July 4, players will take on special quests across the island, with summer-themed rewards on offer to those who complete them. If you fancy getting a fresh look for the hottest season of the year, here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite’s Summer Escape event.

Summer has arrived in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite Summer Escape quests

As always, there are challenges to complete if you want to get your hands on some sweet summer-themed Fortnite rewards.

The first set of challenges added to the game are the Quench Quests, which feature five tasks for players to take on.

Fortnite Quench quests

Gain 200 Shields (stage one of three) – 30,000 XP Reward

Damage opponents within 45 seconds of getting out of the water after swimming – 30,000 XP Reward

Swim distance at Sunswoon Lagon (75) – 30,000 XP Reward

Eat ice cream cones (five) – 30,000 XP Reward

Break slap barrels or slurp barrels (10) – 30,000 XP Reward

There are also special 14 Days of Summer Bonus Quests, which unlock some special cosmetic items for you to use.

Fortnite 14 Days of Summer bonus quests

Complete Summer Escape Quests (14)

Complete Summer Escape Quests (18)

Complete Summer Escape Quests (24)

Fortnite Summer Escape rewards

Should you complete the challenges above, there are some awesome rewards on offer to get your character into the summer vibes.

Included in the rewards is a special Pickaxe, a Back Bling designed to look like wings made of grass, a Glider that looks like a mosquito, and a special emote that sees your player drink from a coconut.

Get some tropical fever with the Summer Escape rewards. Image via Epic Games

Related: The best skins in Fortnite: Battle Royale

When does Fortnite‘s Summer Escape end?

Fortnite Summer Escape ends on July 18, 2023, although the time it concludes is yet to be confirmed. It’s possible Epic may extend it past this date, and we’ll keep you updated if that ends up being the case.

If you want to take part in Summer Escape but are struggling to play the game due to lag, check out our guide on the best Fortnite PC settings to give your game an FPS boost.

About the author