Fortnite leak claims rumored car racing mode will be ranked with 18 divisions

Fortnite is constantly changing, evolving over time to become something beyond its classic PvE and battle royale roots. Following previous leaks about a new mode coming to Fortnite involving cars, some leakers are claiming that it will be more advanced than that. According to rumors, it will be a new racing mode in the game that may even have a new competitive system.

In a recent tweet from Fortnite data miner ShiinaBR, they give some information about the potential for a car racing game that’s available in either standard or competitive modes. They say that the competitive mode could work similarly to Epic’s current system, with 18 divisions of other players in increasing difficulties. Shiina also said it could release within the next five months, but that’s speculative.

This would be the first new official mode that Epic Games will have added since the launch of the original Creative mode back in December 2018. While it may just be an addition to the Creative mode or a limited-time event, it’s still looking to be one of the most sizeable additions in the last five years. If it releases in the next five months it could very well be a part of Chapter Four, but it also feels like something big enough that Epic introduces it at the start of a season.

Something that’s interesting is how it will compete with the other car-based game under Epic’s online services, Rocket League, even if the titles are ultimately different. Epic will likely post major teasers ahead of this game mode, so keep an eye on Fortnite‘s social and Dot Esports for the most updated information.