Fortnite leak points to new racing modes with customizable cars

Many games work to try to prevent leaks from popping up in communities, but it seems as if Fortnite thrives off the leaking culture as something many fans get excited about. Each new leak seems to be harder to believe, with developer Epic Games pushing what’s possible in the game. And the latest leak seems to further prove this, claiming races and custom cars in the lobby are coming.

According to a tweet from Fortnite data miner and content creator iFireMonkey, this is not the first set of leaks, but instead, further information about something codenamed “DelMar.” He claims that the new racing-based game modes will be added to the game, with three modes being revealed in a previous leak. What’s new in this one is that there will apparently be a “garage” in the main lobby that will allow players to customize a vehicle.

As a reminder of the previous leaks, there are multiple modes planned for this, including competitive modes.



Some gamemode codenames include:

– Easy Rider (Leaked VIA @GMatrixGames)

– Whiplash Circuit

– Death Race — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 7, 2023

The current leaked information points to a garage and some form of customization based on entries in the game’s files that read “ShowDelMarGarage” and “ShowDMCustomization,” with “DM” standing for the event code name. There are also variations on those two messages, but they don’t provide any new information.

Players have been making racing maps in Fortnite Creative for as long as it has been possible. IFireMonkey seems to be hinting that these new modes might be official races, seeing as he believes that this “garage” will be accessible from the main lobby. The customization rumor seems like something Epic would do, but adding a whole new section to the lobby is rarely done.

This is reminiscent of Rocket League, another game that’s currently using Epic’s online services. It could be the developer is taking some inspiration from the classic car sports game for a limited-time event. Nothing has been confirmed by Epic yet and we’ll need to wait for official word before we can say anything for sure on this latest leak.