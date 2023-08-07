How to fix the Fortnite ‘Placeholder’ quest, explained

Although Fortnite achievement hunters have just about seen it all over the years, it appears a new bug is crossing uncharted territories once more.

As discovered on Aug. 7, a new questline has appeared in Fortnite with the description “Placeholder.” For those wondering what’s going on here and how to complete it, here’s a quick guide.

What is the Fortnite “Placeholder” quest?

The Placeholder quest in Fortnite is actually intended to be a new series of Snapshot Quests for Doctor Slone. As seen previously with the Snapshot Quests for Aura and Triggerfish, Doctor Slone is set to have her own series of challenges that essentially tasks players with investigating the lore and environmental changes introduced in Chapter Four, season three.

What appears to be the problem here, however, is that Doctor Slone’s quests were improperly rolled out, with only the first of its four stages actually being available in the game files. As such, the quest remains with simply placeholder text.

The latest Snapshot Quests with Doctor Slone have placeholder text. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to fix the Fortnite “Placeholder” quest

At time of writing, Epic Games has acknowledged the issue on social media, confirming that the placeholder quest is indeed a bug that it’s looking to fix.

Ultimately, it does appear that there is nothing that players can do to fix this issue in the meantime since the full challenge should be updated properly with the next update.

We're aware the latest Snapshot Quests with Doctor Slone have placeholder text and are investigating a solution.



We'll provide another update when we have more info. pic.twitter.com/Tf5NPZe6s7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 7, 2023

How to complete the Fortnite “Placeholder” quest

Interestingly enough, players have discovered that you can complete the first stage of the placeholder quest and earn the 30,000 XP early.

Actually interesting note spotted by @SuperSwitchKid2, if you emote in creative you can complete the placeholder Slone snapshot quest and get the 30K XP.



It's the only quest currently in the files though pic.twitter.com/Jf02jYib3U — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 7, 2023

To do this, all you need to do is use an emote in any mode in the game. Since the other stages of the quest remain bugged at the moment, you won’t be able to go beyond this step yet.

