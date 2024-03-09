Category:
Fortnite

How to fix the ‘Could not purchase catalog offer’ in Fortnite

Excuse me Fortnite, I'm just trying to purchase this item.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 11:24 pm
Peely doing a thumbs down in Fortnite
Image via Epic Games

Most players want Fortnite to just shut up and take their money so they can get that special item from the catalog, but the “Could not purchase catalog error” just isn’t letting them.

Recommended Videos

After the second longest downtime ever for Fortnite, Chapter Five season two has finally rolled around the corner. You may still need to battle the long queues, but the new battle pass full of Greek myths and gods is yours to enjoy—if you’re not getting the Could not purchase catalog offer error, that is.

It’s easy to blame Epic Games for this error, especially after 18 hours of downtime due to an internal error, but this has nothing to do with them. Here are a few fixes so you can get started with the new season.

“Could not purchase catalog offer” error in Fortnite solution

Speak to Odyssey
More errors, Epic? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The reason this error message pops up when you try to purchase an item from Fortnite‘s catalog is due to an issue with your payment method, your region, account compatibility, or your payment security. Here are a few fixes:

  • Try a new payment method: Make sure the payment method you’re using (i.e. credit card) has sufficient funds to make the purchase. Once you’re logged into your Epic Games or console account, verify your payment details linked to it and make sure the information you entered is correct.
  • Check your account’s regional and security restrictions: Some items in the Fortnite catalog are region-specific or have some security restrictions tied to parental controls. Both of these can prevent you from purchasing an item, so look for any restrictions on your account.

If you’re getting the “Could not purchase catalog offer” error in Fortnite when trying to purchase an item from the shop or the battle pass for Chapter Five season two, the issue most likely lies in a lack of sufficient V-Bucks to process the transaction.

related content
Read Article When does Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 end?
Zeus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
When does Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 end?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Why is there a queue for Fortnite?
A player leaps with a rocket launcher away from an explosion in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Why is there a queue for Fortnite?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’ error explained
An image of thye fortnite logo
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’ error explained
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly and others Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When does Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 end?
Zeus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
When does Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 end?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Why is there a queue for Fortnite?
A player leaps with a rocket launcher away from an explosion in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Why is there a queue for Fortnite?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’ error explained
An image of thye fortnite logo
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’ error explained
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly and others Mar 8, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?