How to fix the ‘Could not purchase catalog offer’ in Fortnite

Most players want Fortnite to just shut up and take their money so they can get that special item from the catalog, but the “Could not purchase catalog error” just isn’t letting them.

After the second longest downtime ever for Fortnite, Chapter Five season two has finally rolled around the corner. You may still need to battle the long queues, but the new battle pass full of Greek myths and gods is yours to enjoy—if you’re not getting the Could not purchase catalog offer error, that is.

It’s easy to blame Epic Games for this error, especially after 18 hours of downtime due to an internal error, but this has nothing to do with them. Here are a few fixes so you can get started with the new season.

“Could not purchase catalog offer” error in Fortnite solution

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The reason this error message pops up when you try to purchase an item from Fortnite‘s catalog is due to an issue with your payment method, your region, account compatibility, or your payment security. Here are a few fixes:

Make sure the payment method you’re using (i.e. credit card) has sufficient funds to make the purchase. Once you’re logged into your Epic Games or console account, verify your payment details linked to it and make sure the information you entered is correct. Check your account’s regional and security restrictions: Some items in the Fortnite catalog are region-specific or have some security restrictions tied to parental controls. Both of these can prevent you from purchasing an item, so look for any restrictions on your account.

If you’re getting the “Could not purchase catalog offer” error in Fortnite when trying to purchase an item from the shop or the battle pass for Chapter Five season two, the issue most likely lies in a lack of sufficient V-Bucks to process the transaction.