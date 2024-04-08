How to fix Fortnite quest rewards not working in Chapter 5, season 2

The Myths & Mortals battle pass has a vast collection of special rewards you can collect in Fortnite. Some items and styles are only available as quest rewards you earn for tackling specific tasks, but for Chapter Five, season two, these quests are bugged.

There are some pretty special alternate styles and exclusive items like the Moonbow Breezer Glider for Artemis and the Underworld King icon you can only obtain by finishing quests and claiming your rewards. You don’t want to miss out on these assets which means you need to know how to fix Fortnite quest rewards not working in Chapter Five, season two.

Fortnite quest rewards not working error fix

You can see the items, but you can’t claim them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to fix the Fortnite quest rewards not working error is to wait for Epic Games to officially patch this issue which should occur on April 9. Unlike other errors you may encounter and be able to try out fixes for, this one is entirely out of your hands and dependent on a fix from the devs themselves.

According to a post shared on April 8, a fix for the quest rewards issue is in the works and should be released with the next update on April 9. When errors are present, they usually get addressed by the Fortnite Status account pretty quickly, so whenever you’re experiencing an issue, this account is the best spot to check to determine whether the team is aware of it.

Page 1 of Quest Rewards in the Battle Pass, including Blazing Fire Cerberus, incorrectly calls out needing to complete Weekly Quests in weeks 0-3, when really Weekly Quests in weeks 5-6 are needed.



These quests become available tomorrow, and we're working to fix this error in… pic.twitter.com/hO8Kz70mPr — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 8, 2024

Why are Fortnite quest rewards not working?

Fortnite quest rewards are bugged for all players who have already tackled weekly quests within Chapter Five, season two because they are tracking for the first three weeks rather than weeks five to six as intended. Even if you have all these quests completed, the rewards can’t be claimed since the wrong weeks are displayed.

All of the quest rewards for Chapter Five, season two are unlocked by completing quests throughout weeks five to six, which aren’t available just yet. The information for the quest rewards says you need to do weeks zero to three, but this should be updated with the right information and the correct quests on April 9 with the next update.

The April 9 update likely won’t be massive, but it will fix the quest rewards not working issue. It’s also the setup update for Aang’s arrival. The event itself won’t go live until later in the week with the exact Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration start date being April 12. A lot about this Fortnite event is unknown, but there are some pretty big Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration leaks that have been shared which means we know it’s going to be a big one.

