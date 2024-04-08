Category:
How to fix Fortnite quest rewards not working in Chapter 5, season 2

It's a frustrating issue.
Kacee Fay
Published: Apr 8, 2024 09:51 am
All of the skins on the Fortnite Myths & Mortals battle pass.
Image via Epic Games

The Myths & Mortals battle pass has a vast collection of special rewards you can collect in Fortnite. Some items and styles are only available as quest rewards you earn for tackling specific tasks, but for Chapter Five, season two, these quests are bugged.

There are some pretty special alternate styles and exclusive items like the Moonbow Breezer Glider for Artemis and the Underworld King icon you can only obtain by finishing quests and claiming your rewards. You don’t want to miss out on these assets which means you need to know how to fix Fortnite quest rewards not working in Chapter Five, season two.

Fortnite quest rewards not working error fix

The quest rewards page in Fortnite.
You can see the items, but you can’t claim them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to fix the Fortnite quest rewards not working error is to wait for Epic Games to officially patch this issue which should occur on April 9. Unlike other errors you may encounter and be able to try out fixes for, this one is entirely out of your hands and dependent on a fix from the devs themselves.

According to a post shared on April 8, a fix for the quest rewards issue is in the works and should be released with the next update on April 9. When errors are present, they usually get addressed by the Fortnite Status account pretty quickly, so whenever you’re experiencing an issue, this account is the best spot to check to determine whether the team is aware of it.

Why are Fortnite quest rewards not working?

Fortnite quest rewards are bugged for all players who have already tackled weekly quests within Chapter Five, season two because they are tracking for the first three weeks rather than weeks five to six as intended. Even if you have all these quests completed, the rewards can’t be claimed since the wrong weeks are displayed.

All of the quest rewards for Chapter Five, season two are unlocked by completing quests throughout weeks five to six, which aren’t available just yet. The information for the quest rewards says you need to do weeks zero to three, but this should be updated with the right information and the correct quests on April 9 with the next update.

The April 9 update likely won’t be massive, but it will fix the quest rewards not working issue. It’s also the setup update for Aang’s arrival. The event itself won’t go live until later in the week with the exact Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration start date being April 12. A lot about this Fortnite event is unknown, but there are some pretty big Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration leaks that have been shared which means we know it’s going to be a big one.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.