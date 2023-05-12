How to find and defeat clone troopers in Fortnite

Fortnite has been big on celebrating Star Wars in recent years, bringing in several skins in the last year alone and launching the Find the Force event in early May 2023. While the Stormtroopers were friendly to the Loopers last week, Order 66 has been initiated by Palpatine, which means the clone troopers will now begin trying to eliminate anyone who has potential for the Force.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to find and defeat the clone troopers that are currently occupying the Fortnite island.

Where to find clone troopers in Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Fortnite.gg

The clone troopers are guaranteed to spawn in four different places, with one of them being a little bit harder to fight than the others. The four clone trooper helmets above are the checkpoints from previous weeks, but they’ve been taken over by the hostile force. You can find these checkpoints and a few clone troopers at:

On the road slightly west of Slappy Shores

Near the intersection southwest of Frenzy Fields

On a dusty gravel road on the west of the island between Shattered Slabs and The Citadel

Players can also knock out two birds with one stone and complete the “help defeat Darth Vader” quest at the same time as this one. Darth Vader is back again and can be found at the checkpoint northwest of Brutal Bastion, just south of the green patch and gas station in the snowy area. This is likely not a good strategy if you’re trying to complete this objective alone, though.

Either way, the clone troopers’ aim is just about as good in the game as it is in the movies, so players shouldn’t have to worry too much about getting defeated.

