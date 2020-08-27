How to find all the fish in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 | Dot Esports

Chapter Two, season four of Fortnite became available for download today and a handful of Marvel characters made their way into the game. The season features Iron Man, Thor, Groot, Doctor Doom, Wolverine, Mystique, and Storm. The team will go up against the all-mighty Galactus throughout the season with a little help from Fortnite characters.
New characters weren’t the only thing the season brought, however. Many gun adjustments also went live. Popular choices like the Tactical Shotgun and the Submachine Gun were vaulted for the foreseeable future, while some old faces, like the Pump Shotgun, are once again in the game.
One change that was noticed in between all the new Punch Cards and weekly quests was the improvements to fishing. Epic Games silently added a dozen of new fish to the game with a new way to improve the overall experience.
Where to catch all 33 fish in Fortnite Chapter Two, season four
Since fishing was introduced to the game in October 2019, it’s always been based on luck. While fishing rods increase your odds of actually getting a fish, guns are also a regular sight to see. This continues to be the same with the new season, but Epic added a new fishing rod to increase your chances of going home with a fish.
Players can now upgrade their regular fishing rods to a “pro” model and have better odds of fishing out rarer fish. Since the fish pool is quite large now, it looks like Epic scattered each kind around the map, meaning you’ll only be able to fish from a certain pool in each specific region of the map. These regions include mountains, swamps, forests, and coasts.
Here’s where you can find each fish in Fortnite.
Coastal areas
- Black Slurpfish (night only)
- Black Striped Shieldfish
- Chum Hop Flopper
- Purple Jellyfish
- Raven Thermalfish
- Sky Blue Firefish
Forest areas
- Coho Hop Flopper
- Drift Firefish
- Green Shieldfish
- Green Thermalfish
- Red and Green Thermalfish
Mountain areas
- Atlantic Hop Flopper
- Peely Jellyfish
- Purple Slurpfish
- White Spotted Firefish
Swamp areas
- Chinook Hop Flopper
- Cuddle Jellyfish
- Southern Firefish
- White Slurpfish (Night Only)
- Yellow Slurpfish
Fish that can be found anywhere
The following fish will appear across the whole Fortnite map.
- Black and Blue Shieldfish
- Blue Flopper
- Blue Slurpfish
- Blue Small Fry
- Green Flopper
- Light Blue Smallfry
- Molten Firefish
- Orange Flopper
- Purple Top Smallfry
- Purple and Orange Thermalfish
- Silver Thermalfish
- Slurp Jellyfish
- Tan Small Fry
This article will be updated as more information becomes available regarding the fish in Fortnite.