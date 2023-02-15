How to find all Cold Blooded Vaults in Fortnite

When Fortnite players first leave the Battle Bus, their first instinct will be to gather the best loot as fast as possible. Though you can always luck out while looting commonly known areas, the best loot will often be guarded by NPCs and secure locks.

With this week’s patch v23.40 update, Epic Games added new exotic weapons to Fortnite which are all residing inside Cold Blooded Vaults. To access these limited areas, players will need to get Vault Keycards in Fortnite, and take down the nearby NPCs to ensure they don’t get knocked out while looting.

Where to find all Cold Blooded Vaults in Fortnite

Cold Blooded Vaults are located in Shattered Slabs, Faulty Splits, and Brutal Bastion in Fortnite. There are a total of three of them on the map, and each of these locations is quite far away from each other.

The Cold Blooded Vaults will be locked by default, and players will need Vault Keycards to unlock them.

Screengrab via Epic Games

How to get a Vault Keycard in Fortnite

Vault Keycards can be obtained from Cold Blooded Bosses. These NPCs roam around the Cold Blooded Vaults, and you’ll need to defeat them. Once you knock them down, a Vault Keycard will appear in the form of ground loot.

How to defeat a Fortnite Cold Blooded Boss

Make sure to have cover

Bring HP items

Don’t overextend

Try to land headshots

If you have enough bullets and HP/Shield items, you should be able to take down a Cold Blooded Boss without any problems in your next Fortnite lobby.