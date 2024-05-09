Medusa needs your help with a bunch of important tasks in her Fortnite Snapshot quest series, one of which involves creating a distraction for her. To do so, you need to defeat Minions to buy time for Medusa.

Recommended Videos

You aren’t given many specifics with this quest, which can make it tricky to figure out who you need to fight for her. If you’re not sure what needs to be done, here’s how to defeat Minions to buy time for Medusa in Fortnite.

Defeat Minions to buy time for Medusa in Fortnite, explained

Take them out as quickly as you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To defeat Minions and buy time for Medusa in Fortnite for Medusa’s Snapshot quests, you need to eliminate six Minion NPCs. This can be done by challenging some of the Olympian Bosses and vanquishing the Minions they spawn to fight you during the first half of the battle.

You can challenge Zeus, Hades, or Ares to summon Minions you can then defeat. Although Cerberus is also an Olympian Boss who drops an Aspect of the Gods and Mythic Weapon for you to collect, he summons wolves rather than Minions, which means you can’t fight him for this task. All three other Olympian Bosses work for this quest, though, so you still have a decent number of options.

Minions are all of the NPCs that try to fight you leading up to the main boss fight. They have red exclamation points over their heads and are all decked out in the same armor. As long as you’re fighting Zeus, Hades, or Ares, you must face these enemies before you can tackle the final fight against the main boss.

While you can find Minions at any of the three locations, the boss fight against Ares tends to be the safest bet if you’re solely focused on this quest and want to get it done with little competition. The Zeus boss fight is the most popular and almost always very competitive, so this is the last one you should choose for this task as it will generally be very tough to finish when the likelihood of other players trying to swoop in and steal the battle is very high.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more