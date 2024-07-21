How to deal damage with Flint-Knock pistol and travel distance in Fortnite

With the pirates taking over the Fortnite island with the latest update, a fan-favorite Flint-Knock pistol weapon has also arrived, giving you a disengaging tool to leave unfavorable fights.

The Flint-Knock pistol in Fortnite works differently from traditional weapons as it provides utility value. After shooting the gun, it deals 80 damage and pushes you back a bit, allowing you to either escape the fight or fight a better angle to eliminate your enemy. As a part of the second Pirate Code challenge, you are asked to use the weapon to deal damage or travel distance with it, but it might be tricky as the firearm isn’t readily available.

Here is everything you need to know about the Flint-Knock pistol in Fortnite.

Where to find the Flint-Knock pistol in Fortnite

The NPCs with the pirate mobility weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Flint-Knock pistol in Fortnite, you can visit any three of the NPCs on the map who sell the gun for just 100 gold:

Rust- He is located in a coastal town west of the Sandy Steppes. Apart from the Flint-Knock pistol, he sells the Combat Shotgun and Nitro Splash to give you a proper Wastelander start to your matches and help you complete the quest.

He is located in a coastal town west of the Sandy Steppes. Apart from the Flint-Knock pistol, he sells the Combat Shotgun and Nitro Splash to give you a proper Wastelander start to your matches and help you complete the quest. Brite Raider- She is located on a remote island south of the Fortnite map, between Brutal Beachhead and Redline Rig. After you reach the island, you can also buy the Boom Bolt, Remote Explosives, and many more items in addition to the Flint-Knock pistol.

She is located on a remote island south of the Fortnite map, between Brutal Beachhead and Redline Rig. After you reach the island, you can also buy the Boom Bolt, Remote Explosives, and many more items in addition to the Flint-Knock pistol. Chiara- She roams in the garden of the Mansion located in the Grand Glacier point of interest. You get the weapon from her and buy a Combat Assault Rifle and Shockwave grenade to give you more mobility during the matches.

The best part about these locations is that they are very far away from the center of the map, making them ideal drop spots for you if you wish to buy a Flint-Knock pistol and rotate your way into the circles.

If you are running low on gold, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Another way to get your hands on the Flint-Knock pistol is by opening Barnacle chests with the new Ship in a Bottle mythic item. These chests are located on the Black Pearl ship, which can be found at the center of the map.

How to use Flint-Knock pistol to deal damage and travel distance in Fortnite

Fight like a true pirate! Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the Flint-Knock pistol’s damage is very low compared to other options, the best way to finish this challenge is by traveling 500 meters using its knockback effect. However, if you can’t travel very far after using the weapon, you’ll run out of ammo before finishing the challenge.

To avoid doing that, you can use a simple trick to complete the quest by applying a low-gravity effect using the Fizzberry Flow item and using one of the Flaming Boost Hoops scattered all over the weapon while shooting the weapon once to launch yourself into the Hoop. After that, you should be able to easily complete the challenge in one go.

After completing this quest, you can complete the other challenges in the Pirate Code to get closer to unlocking the Jack’s Ship Glider in Fortnite.

