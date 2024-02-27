How to complete all Odyssey Quests, Bonus Goals, and Mosaic Snapshot Quests in Fortnite

Now that Odyssey and Mosaic quests have been added to Fortnite, it’s time to resume our desperate pursuit to level up.

Fortnite never disappoints when it comes to adding random quests to the game to keep the season going. Whether it’s placing random Peely is missing posters to reprogramming holo posters, you’ll find yourself busy rushing to blue quest markers to complete a random, non-battle royale-related quest to drain some more experience out of Epic Games.

All Odyssey Quests in Fortnite Chapter Five, season one

How to spend bars in different machines

Locate 10 different vending machines and spend gold bars in them. There are 13 Vending Machines and 17 Mending Machines. They’re mostly located in named locations and Gas Stations.

Mending Machine locations:

Ritzy Riviera

Riviera Station

Lavish Lair and outskirts (3)

Classy Courts outpost and outskirts (2)

Summit Base Camp

Reckless Railways and outskirts (2)

Ruined Reels

Hazy Hillside

Unmoored Manor’s Gas Station

Snooty Steppes and outskirts (3)

Fencing Fields

Forest Station

Vending Machine locations:

Rebel’s Roost and outskirts (2)

Winterburg

The Ol’ Mill

North of Classy Courts

Stormy Station (2)

Reckless Railways and outskirts (3)

Hazy Hillside and outskirts (3)

How to damage opponents with Rare, Epic, or Legendary weapons

These three quests demand you deal damage to opponents with Rare, Epic, or Legendary weapons. The fastest way to get this quest done is to grab a Legendary weapon from either a vault, a weapon case, or a blue and silver chest and deal as much damage with it as you can. You can complete this quest by shooting at either hostile NPCs or players.

How to damage opponents with Mythic or better weapons

The storm may kill me, but Valeria shant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Get Mythic weapons from bosses like Nisha at Fencing Fields Montage at Grand Glacier. Once you’ve got one, damage hostile NPCs or other players with it.

Here’s every boss location where you can get a Mythic weapon in Fortnite. They’re marked with a Society Medallion icon on your map.

Grand Glacier

Fencing Fields

Reckless Railways

Lavish Lair

Snooty Steppes

Once you secure one of these Mythic weapons, all that’s left is to deal damage to an opponent.

How to complete Mosaic Snapshot Quests in Fortnite Chapter Five, season one

How to speak with Odyssey about the Mosaic

Your new source of XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to Ruined Reels and look for Odyssey, an NPC near the Bounty Board. Select the Continue dialogue option to finish the conversation and complete this quest.

How to dig Mosaic Caches around the Windmills

Your pickaxe can dig now. Screenshot by Dot Esports Your pickaxe can dig now. Screenshot by Dot Esports Your pickaxe can dig now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the Windmills north of Ritzy Riviera, southeast of Lavish Lair, and south of Fencing Fields. Once there, look for a blue exclamation sign pointing to a dig site. Hit it with your pickaxe to start digging and complete this quest.

How to dig Mosaic Caches around the Cemetery

It also digs inside the storm. Screenshot by Dot Esports It also digs inside the storm. Screenshot by Dot Esports It also digs inside the storm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to The Cemetery north of Reckless Railways and look around the tombstones to find a blue exclamation sign pointing to a dig site. After a few swings of your pickaxe, you’ll complete this quest. While you’re here, why not hire an NPC to help you out in this match?

How to investigate and catalog the Mosaic Emblem

To investigate and catalog the Mosaic Emblem, head to The Cemetery north of Reckless Railways. Inside one of its buildings, you'll find a Catalog item on the floor.

To investigate and catalog the Mosaic Emblem, head to The Cemetery north of Reckless Railways. Inside one of its buildings, you’ll find a Catalog item on the floor.

How to complete Odyssey Bonus Goals in Fortnite Chapter Five, season one

To complete the Odyssey Bonus Goals, you must complete all Odyssey and Mosaic quests and also collect a total of 675 Mosaic Tiles in Fortnite.

To find Mosaic Tiles in Fortnite, you’ll need to destroy walls, furniture, stairs, and anything else you can find. They’ll also randomly drop from fallen players. It’s a grind, but the XP rewards make it worth it. Keep an eye out for Cluster Clingers to speed up the process.