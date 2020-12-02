How to Collect Bars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s legendary Marvel season came to an end with a large-scale fight versus the world-eater Galactus. The cast of Marvel heroes featured in the season teamed with Fortnite heroes to take down Galactus, and Iron Man’s not-so-fail-proof plan ended up working out.

Though it looked like the Fortnite world was almost ready to take a deep breath after yet another crisis, the end-game cinematic revealed that Galactus was able to cause enough damage to the End Point. This caused a loop and Agent Jones has been gathering the most prestigious hunters around the universe to make sure no one escapes it. You, as the player, are also invited to the journey and it doesn’t only come with a battle pass.

The new season brought new weapons and changes, all promising to make the game feel fresh again to long-time players. As a part of the patch 15.00, Epic Games introduced a new kind of NPCs that task players with Bounty challenges.

Players will be able to claim these Bounty quests by finding the NPCs on the map and interacting with them. Some of the Bounty missions include taking down a specific player, claiming a certain number of eliminations, or making your way to a predetermined place on the map.

All Bounty challenges and alike reward players with gold bars which is the primary way of obtaining them. It’s not the only way to get gold bars in Fortnite, however, since you’ll be able to find them inside lootable chests in small amounts.

Taking down enemy players who are also carrying gold bars will allow you to get your hand on their stash, making it another alternative to claiming gold bars.

What are gold bars good for in Fortnite chapter two, season five?

Gold bars may look pointless at first glance, but they are key when it comes to getting your hands on the new weapons in Fortnite. You’ll also be able to purchase upgrades, intel, certain services and more.

All of these will be crucial to securing your lead in a match of Fortnite. You’ll need to find another Bounty-giving NPC to redeem for gold bars in exchange for their services. This can make wherever they’re located highly-contested, so we recommend having one of your fingers on your gun’s trigger to make sure no one gets you while you’re spending your gold bars.