How to hire NPC characters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Sometimes when you’re seeking out a victory royale in Fortnite you need a helping hand–even the best do, at times–and when you’re going in solo the best place to find this help is from one of the many NPC characters around the battle royale island.

While not all of Fortnite’s huge roster of NPCs will join you in combat, some will, and these characters can be hired in exchange for different items.

If you’re looking for help, first you’ll need to know how to recruit them. Here’s all you need to know so you can hire your own Fortnite NPC support.

How to hire NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Image via Epic Games

Hiring an NPC this season is the same as it has been in previous Fortnite expansions; simply approach them and begin an interaction.

From the dialogue, wheel select “Hire NPC” and exchange the resources as requested. Now you’ll have a companion to follow you around the island and assist with battles. Remember, only some of the game’s NPCs are available to hire and they have changed since last season. Here’s a list of all the names who can assist you in battle this time around.

The Imagined – Northeast of The Daily Bugle

Agent Jones – 7 Outposts

Brainiac – The Joneses

Jonesy The First – The Joneses

Not every NPC is available every Fortnite game. With their spawns less than 100 percent, you may need to look around a few locations before you can find one to hire.